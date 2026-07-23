Applications for GNU/Linux: VPN. IPAM, Sniffnet, and More

In a major win for open-source enthusiasts, Proton VPN has officially launched its proprietary Stealth protocol in beta for Linux. Known for being one of the best VPN services on the market, the Swiss provider is continuing its push to bring the Linux experience up to par with its Windows and Mac counterparts.

Announced on its official Reddit account, the release introduces powerful obfuscation capabilities to the platform. In simple terms, the Stealth protocol makes your VPN connection look like regular, unencrypted internet traffic, allowing you to bypass aggressive internet blocks and firewalls in highly censored regions.