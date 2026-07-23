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Applications for GNU/Linux: VPN. IPAM, Sniffnet, and More
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TechRadar ☛ Proton VPN's anti-censorship Stealth protocol finally lands on Linux
In a major win for open-source enthusiasts, Proton VPN has officially launched its proprietary Stealth protocol in beta for Linux. Known for being one of the best VPN services on the market, the Swiss provider is continuing its push to bring the Linux experience up to par with its Windows and Mac counterparts.
Announced on its official Reddit account, the release introduces powerful obfuscation capabilities to the platform. In simple terms, the Stealth protocol makes your VPN connection look like regular, unencrypted internet traffic, allowing you to bypass aggressive internet blocks and firewalls in highly censored regions.
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TecMint ☛ 11 Best IP Address Management (IPAM) Tools for Linux in 2026
That’s where IP Address Management (IPAM) comes in. IPAM is the process of tracking, organizing, and managing all the IP addresses in your network. Instead of relying on scattered spreadsheets or manual records, an IPAM tool provides a centralized view of your address space, showing what’s allocated, what’s available, and where you’re running out of IP addresses.
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Sniffnet 1.5.1 added Latency Check & CIDR Ranges in IP blacklists
Sniffnet, the popular network traffic monitoring software, released new 1.5.1 version today. The new version of this free open-source software added some minor new features, translation updates, and fixed some issues. Without the requirement of running ping command from terminal, the new version now displays Latency row in the connection details page.
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It's FOSS ☛ Getting Windows-Like "My Computer" Feel on GNU/Linux File Manager
Get a beautiful, unified view of what drives and locations are on your computer in Nautilus file manager with this plugin.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I replaced my default Linux terminal with this cross-platform one—and I'm not going back
Did you know there are different Linux terminals, some with unique and special features that can genuinely improve your day-to-day experience? For the average user, the choice doesn't matter much, but if you're planning to get serious about the terminal—using terminal apps, Vim, or Emacs—the terminal you choose becomes almost as important as the Linux distribution you run. With that in mind, here's why I settled on my current terminal, along with how the other popular options compare to my daily driver.