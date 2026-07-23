LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing

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Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

Mozilla Firefox 154 Enters Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

COSMIC 1.4 Desktop Environment Introduces New Default Sound Theme

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Raspberry Pi Launches 10-Inch Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 at $80

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

New Steam Client Update Improves NVIDIA GPU Hardware Acceleration on Linux

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

OBS Studio 32.2 Released with New Filter to Compose SDR into HDR

Coming more than four months after OBS Studio 32.1, the OBS Studio 32.2 release is here to introduce a new filter to compose SDR into HDR, dynamic bitrate support for multitrack video, missing file support for filters, support for plugins to set custom icons for new source types, and support for copy-paste functions for the frontend API.

Mozilla Thunderbird 153 Is Out with Various New Features and Many Fixes

Highlights of Mozilla Thunderbird 153 include support for unified folders to display account color indicator with account name tooltip, support for opening OAuth login for mail accounts in the default web browser, support for using Thundermail services without installing an add-on, and support for OAuth responses to verify issuer fields and reject missing required issuers.

Canonical Launches the Enterprise Store for Ubuntu Pro Users

Part of Ubuntu Pro, the Enterprise Store is an on-premises edge proxy that sits between Canonical’s software stores and your devices, allowing you to install and update software without requiring direct outbound access from every machine.

VirtualBox 7.2.14 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 7.2

VirtualBox 7.2.14 comes three weeks after VirtualBox 7.2.12, a small update that only fixed a kernel panic for Linux hosts, various NASM build issues for Linux guests and hosts, and added DX11 performance improvements and fixes for Windows guests.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sfera Labs ships Strato Pi Plus with quad RS-485 and CAN FD

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

Raspberry Pi launches 10-inch Touch Display 2 with 1200 × 1920 resolution

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tails 7.10

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.19

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

news

LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 23, 2026

LibreOffice The Document Foundation 26.9 RC1 is available

Quoting: LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is available for testing - QA Community Blog —

LibreOffice 26.8 will be released as final at the end of August, 2026 ( Check the Release Plan ). LibreOffice 26.8 RC1 is the third pre-release since development of version 26.8 started at the beginning of December, 2025. Since the previous release, LibreOffice 26.8 Beta1, 133 commits have been submitted to the code repository and 50 issues got fixed. Check the release notes to find the new features included in this version of LibreOffice.

Read On!

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