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Linux Kernel and Graphics Work
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The Register UK ☛ Linux kernel team publishes 432 CVEs in two days
If you're responsible for Linux security, someone just dumped a pile of work onto your desk: 432 Linux kernel CVEs were published across Sunday and Monday this week. Linux watchers at nixCraft pointed out the volume on Monday morning, and it didn’t take long for seasoned sysadmins to start expressing concerns.
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RiskyBiz ☛ Risky Bulletin: Linux kernel discloses 442 CVEs as AI bugpocalypse settles in
The Linux kernel project has disclosed 442 vulnerabilities over the past three days, in a massive dump of CVEs on its security mailing list.
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Linux project KNOD moves network processing directly onto AMD GPUs: ROCm is not required
Graphics cards are long since no longer used only for games, AI, or scientific calculations. With a new Linux patch series, demanding network processing is now also to be offloaded directly to GPUs. The project is called KNOD and follows a particularly interesting approach: the entire processing is to take place within the kernel, without requiring ROCm or another GPU runtime in userspace.
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AMD is adding HDMI 2.1 support for Linux. That's good news for the Steam Machine.
AMD is making strides in enhancing its Linux amdgpu driver with the addition of HDMI 2.1 support, which is particularly beneficial for graphics programmers. This update introduces HDMI FRL (Fixed Rate Link), allowing for greater bandwidth and enabling features like dynamic HDR and Variable Refresh Rate, which were previously unsupported in HDMI 2.0.
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An enthusiast has built an unusual system based on Arch Linux and two Xeon processors.
The user built a workstation running Arch Linux with the KDE Plasma graphical environment over the Wayland protocol. The system is based on a dual-processor motherboard with two Intel Xeon E5-2689 chips, providing a combined 16 cores and 32 threads, along with 128 GB of RAM. For graphics, the owner installed an Intel Arc B580 graphics card, replacing the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070.