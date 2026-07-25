news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu to Fix A 20 Years Old Bug by Removing /etc/debian_version
Ubuntu is finally going to remove the /etc/debian_version file to close a bug that was reported almost 21 years ago on July 31, 2005. The Debian and Ubuntu developer, Benjamin Drung, announced the decision on Ubuntu Devel channel: Hi everyone, any objection to remove /etc/debian_version from base-files?
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It's FOSS ☛ Ubuntu 26.04 Stopped Notifying Users About Updates, But That Was Intentional
Luckily, a fix is already out, shipped as a security update.
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Ubuntu ☛ Confidential computing and the new regulatory focus on data in use
However, runtime is different: when an application processes sensitive information, that data is typically available in memory. In a traditional infrastructure model, the workload owner may need to trust a large stack of privileged components below the workload, such as the firmware, the hypervisor, the host operating system, and the infrastructure operator. For many workloads, that trust model is acceptable; however, for highly regulated workloads, it can become a problem.
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Ubuntu ☛ A day in the life of an Android developer with Anbox Cloud
In this article, we’ll follow Alex through their day to show you how it works, from feature development to release. Alex’s focus for today is building a ride-tracking feature for their ride-sharing app. It’ll need to be developed, tested, reviewed, and released.
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Lightbits Labs Expands Enterprise Linux Support with Ubuntu Certification
Lightbits Labs, inventor of the NVMe over TCP storage protocol and Inferra, a KV cache prefetch engine for AI acceleration, announced support for Ubuntu, enabling organizations to deploy the industry’s leading software-defined block storage platform on one of the world’s most widely adopted enterprise Linux operating systems.