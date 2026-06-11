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Collabora's CODE 26.04, ONLYOFFICE Slop, and LibreOffice Recap
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It's FOSS ☛ Collabora's CODE 26.04 Release Might Be Its Biggest One Yet
The experimental online office suite gets Hey Hi (AI) tools across all three editors and a lot more in this release.
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It's FOSS ☛ ONLYOFFICE DocSpace 3.7 Lets You Generate Files Using AI [Ed: It's Not FOSS]
The update also adds DeepSeek, xAI, and Surveillance Giant Google Hey Hi (AI) support alongside a revamped form-filling experience.
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Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: May 2026
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started May by announcing the new LibreOffice website.