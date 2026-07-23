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Tails 7.10 Anonymous Linux OS Introduces New Shutdown Procedure
Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.
Tails 7.10 also replaces GNOME Videos with Celluloid as the default video player app, updates the Tor Browser to version 15.0.19, updates some firmware packages to improve support for newer hardware graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on, and fixes various bugs.