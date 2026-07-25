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Free and Open Source Software
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Jazzy - batteries-included web framework
Jazzy is a batteries-included web framework for Nim designed for rapidly developing web applications and APIs.
It uses the Mummy HTTP server and provides concise APIs for routing, middleware, request handling, validation, authentication and database access.
The framework also includes the Melody template engine, project scaffolding, automatic environment configuration, static file serving, caching, structured logging, rate limiting and a development interface for inspecting routes, configuration and database information.
This is free and open source software.
Vania - backend web framework
Vania is a backend web framework for building fast, scalable server applications with Dart. It offers an approachable development workflow with integrated tools for routing, database access, validation and real-time communication.
This is free and open source software.
BadgerDB - embeddable key-value database
BadgerDB is a fast, embeddable key-value database written entirely in Go. Applications use it as an in-process storage engine rather than communicating with a separate database server.
Badger is optimised for SSDs and large datasets. Its design combines an LSM tree with a separate value log to reduce write amplification while supporting transactional and versioned access to stored data.
This is free and open source software.
Vaden - backend web framework
Vaden is a backend web framework for Dart inspired by Spring Boot. Built on Shelf, it provides higher-level abstractions for developing structured web applications and APIs while retaining compatibility with the wider Shelf ecosystem.
The framework uses annotations to define controllers, routes, services, repositories, middleware, guards, configuration and data transfer objects. Its class scanner generates a central application configuration without creating numerous .g.dart files.
This is free and open source software.
Blake - static site generator
Blake is a static site generator designed for .NET developers. It transforms Blazor WebAssembly projects into static websites using familiar Razor templates, Markdown content, and Blazor components.
The software follows a convention-over-configuration approach, allowing developers to organise content naturally without complex configuration files or learning a separate templating language.
This is free and open source software.
Lunet - modular static website generator
Lunet is a fast, modular static website generator for .NET. It uses the Scriban templating language to build websites from Markdown, templates and structured data.
The software includes a development server with live reload and tools for themes, asset bundling, taxonomies, feeds, search indexes and .NET API documentation.
This is free and open source software.
Dart Frog - fast, minimalistic backend framework
Dart Frog is a fast, minimalistic backend framework for Dart. It provides a small API surface and a unified Dart toolchain for building web services, APIs, and backends that aggregate and transform data from multiple sources.
The framework is built on Shelf and Mason. It combines file-based routing, middleware, dependency injection, development tooling, and deployable production builds. Dart Frog was originally developed by Very Good Ventures and is now maintained by Dart Frog Dev.
This is free and open source software.
Apache Kvrocks - distributed key-value NoSQL database
Apache Kvrocks is a distributed key-value NoSQL database built on RocksDB. It implements the Redis protocol, allowing applications to access the database using existing Redis clients and software libraries.
By storing data on persistent storage rather than relying primarily on RAM, Kvrocks aims to reduce memory costs and support larger datasets. It offers replication, high availability, namespaces and clustered deployments.
This is free and open source software.
asmdiff - compare C function assembly across compilers
asmdiff is a command-line tool for inspecting and comparing the assembly generated for individual C functions.
It helps developers understand how source changes, compiler versions, optimisation flags and target architectures affect compiler code generation.
The tool can compare paired functions, examine the same function across source revisions, or inspect functions within a linked ELF binary. Results include side-by-side assembly listings, instruction counts, loop spans and outbound function calls. asmdiff supports compiler matrices, cross-compilers, TOML-based target profiles, compilation databases and machine-readable JSON output.
This is free and open source software.