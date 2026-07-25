Jazzy is a batteries-included web framework for Nim designed for rapidly developing web applications and APIs.

It uses the Mummy HTTP server and provides concise APIs for routing, middleware, request handling, validation, authentication and database access.

The framework also includes the Melody template engine, project scaffolding, automatic environment configuration, static file serving, caching, structured logging, rate limiting and a development interface for inspecting routes, configuration and database information.

This is free and open source software.