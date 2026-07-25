Games: Project Zomboid, Weather the Swarm, Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM, and More

When I first stumbled across MUDs as a preteen, that was my initial reaction. I was an avid reader, but the idea of playing a game that was entirely text felt more like work than fun. Perhaps it did feel like work a bit in the beginning, but I picked up the controls pretty quickly, and soon things felt very natural to navigate. In a typical MUD setting, you are represented as a textual avatar inside of a space called a room. A room has a written description and a list of objects that are inside that room. A room can be anything: a lion’s den, outer space, an old crypt, a classroom, a wide prarie, or even a coral reef! Your avatar can interact with the game world and its contents via commands you enter. These can be as simple as 'get sword' but can be as expansive as any imperative clause. Some MUDs have robust command systems that allow you to be verbose, like 'look at gemstones on tiara' or 'pilot ship 500 meters north', and intricate complexity can follow.

These concepts will be very familiar to you if you’ve ever played interactive fiction (IF), which can be best described as the single-player version of MUDs. There are many similarities between IF and MUDs, but the latter is focused on collaborative (or competitive) effort in a realtime environment.