news
Games: Project Zomboid, Weather the Swarm, Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM, and More
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The massive Project Zomboid 'Build 42' update confirmed for July 29 | GamingOnLinux
The incredibly detailed zombie survival game Project Zomboid is set to level up in a huge way with the proper release of Build 42 on July 29th.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Weather the Swarm is a fun looking co-op action roguelite with destructible terrain | GamingOnLinux
A fun looking sci-fi solo / co-op roguelike with fully destructible environments, Weather the Swarm set to release in 2027.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ 007 First Light has Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM removed | GamingOnLinux
That was fast? 007 First Light only released back at the end of May, and it appears that Denuvo Anti-Tamper DRM has now been removed. You can see it being removed on SteamDB and there's people talking about it on the Steam forum.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Beam Eye Tracker app adds Linux and macOS support in Beta | GamingOnLinux
The highly rated Steam app Beam Eye Tracker just recently released a public Beta for their impressive looking eye-tracking app for gaming.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls appears to block SteamOS / Linux | GamingOnLinux
MARVEL Tōkon: Fighting Souls has an Open Beta available and sadly they seem to have blocked SteamOS / Linux from playing due to anti-cheat.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve's Steamworks SDK v1.65 brings changes for Steam Machine, Steam Frame and Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
Valve have updated the Steamworks SDK for games to integrate Steam features - overhauling checks for Steam Machine, Steam Frame and Steam Deck and more.
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Andrew Zigler ☛ The case for MUDs in modern times
When I first stumbled across MUDs as a preteen, that was my initial reaction. I was an avid reader, but the idea of playing a game that was entirely text felt more like work than fun. Perhaps it did feel like work a bit in the beginning, but I picked up the controls pretty quickly, and soon things felt very natural to navigate. In a typical MUD setting, you are represented as a textual avatar inside of a space called a room. A room has a written description and a list of objects that are inside that room. A room can be anything: a lion’s den, outer space, an old crypt, a classroom, a wide prarie, or even a coral reef! Your avatar can interact with the game world and its contents via commands you enter. These can be as simple as 'get sword' but can be as expansive as any imperative clause. Some MUDs have robust command systems that allow you to be verbose, like 'look at gemstones on tiara' or 'pilot ship 500 meters north', and intricate complexity can follow.
These concepts will be very familiar to you if you’ve ever played interactive fiction (IF), which can be best described as the single-player version of MUDs. There are many similarities between IF and MUDs, but the latter is focused on collaborative (or competitive) effort in a realtime environment.