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Quiting the Addictive Fake 'Social' 'Media'
The same month I quit social control media I totally changed my setup as well (family dining room became an office)
4 years ago when my personal site turned 20 (it recently turned 24) I was writing a lot about COVID-19 and had only just quit all social control media. I also made plans to quit my job (as I did later in the same year; I had planned that since 2019 but kept delaying). As a result, I am now dealing with more serious topics and am producing a lot more, not wasting time pressing "like" or scrolling past quips with little actual signal/information. This coming January or in December of this year it'll be 5 years since deciding to quit all social control media (I more or less made up my mind about it by February) and the only regret I have is not doing so sooner. One year later MElon took over Twitter (ruining it further, inevitably), Bluesky became a joke, Mastodon made no real advances (userbase is still a tiny "niche"), and Disapora - already orphaned - destroyed a lot of data and almost practically vanished.
Social control media is rotting out of existence, all that's left now it psychological warfare ("mass psychosis") like GAFAM (notably Meta/Facebook) and CPC (TikTok). It's funded by superpowers for political gains ("mind share"). These are prisons for the mind.
If you're still in social control media, wake up. Life is too short to be stuck inside a skinnerbox. █
Image source: The Skinner Box