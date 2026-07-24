Quiting the Addictive Fake 'Social' 'Media'

Raspberry Pi has introduced a 10-inch version of its Touch Display 2, expanding the display family beyond the existing 5-inch and 7-inch models. The new panel provides a 1200 × 1920 resolution, ten-point capacitive touch, and compatibility with the Raspberry Pi 5 and supported Compute Module platforms.

Sfera Labs has begun shipping the Strato Pi Plus, a DIN-rail industrial edge server based on the Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5. The system adds a 10–50 V DC power supply, up to four isolated RS-485 interfaces, CAN FD connectivity, and an independent RP2354 microcontroller.

For Linux gamers, the July 21st, 2026, Steam Client update fixes a steamwebhelper crash that occurred when hardware acceleration is enabled on NVIDIA GPUs and fixes a crash that occurred when manually starting a game recording.

Raspberry Pi Touch Display 2 is a multi-touch portrait display for Raspberry Pi single-board computers. It is designed to be used for all sorts of interactive projects, such as tablets, entertainment systems, home automation dashboards, robotics interfaces, gaming systems, and information dashboards.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.3, which introduced the highly anticipated Frosted Glass effect, the COSMIC 1.4 release is here to introduce a new default sound theme, improve screen edge pointer accuracy with fractional scaling, improve NetworkManager support, and add xdg-desktop-portal-cosmic as a system service.

Firefox 154 promises support for clearing and updating cached favicons when performing a hard reload on a page, a “Manage AI” quick action in the address bar that opens the AI section of Settings, and the ability to highlight selected text in PDFs like in normal web pages.

Coming a month after Tails 7.9, which only updated to Tor Browser 15.0.16 and some firmware packages, the Tails 7.10 release is a bigger one, introducing a new shutdown procedure, the one from the GNOME desktop environment, which is slower but better prevents data loss. The previous, faster emergency shutdown can still be used.

The standard shutdown procedure is a bit slower, but better prevents data loss.

original

Quiting the Addictive Fake 'Social' 'Media'

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

The same month I quit social control media I totally changed my setup as well (family dining room became an office)

4 years ago when my personal site turned 20 (it recently turned 24) I was writing a lot about COVID-19 and had only just quit all social control media. I also made plans to quit my job (as I did later in the same year; I had planned that since 2019 but kept delaying). As a result, I am now dealing with more serious topics and am producing a lot more, not wasting time pressing "like" or scrolling past quips with little actual signal/information. This coming January or in December of this year it'll be 5 years since deciding to quit all social control media (I more or less made up my mind about it by February) and the only regret I have is not doing so sooner. One year later MElon took over Twitter (ruining it further, inevitably), Bluesky became a joke, Mastodon made no real advances (userbase is still a tiny "niche"), and Disapora - already orphaned - destroyed a lot of data and almost practically vanished.

Social control media is rotting out of existence, all that's left now it psychological warfare ("mass psychosis") like GAFAM (notably Meta/Facebook) and CPC (TikTok). It's funded by superpowers for political gains ("mind share"). These are prisons for the mind.

If you're still in social control media, wake up. Life is too short to be stuck inside a skinnerbox. █

Image source: The Skinner Box