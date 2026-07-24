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8 Years Without Flying

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 24, 2026



It used to be an annual thing

This coming Monday will mark 2 weeks since a 6-day hearing (4-day plus 2 days over the weekend) formally ended.

We are still waiting for the decision, patiently. We are busy feeding the 'kids'.

Rianne's birthday is exactly a month away and we've begun making plans, which do not involve flying anywhere. One of us must always stay home anyway (to feed the animals).

The last time I flew was 8 years ago (Berlin) and I don't miss flying because this activity became unpleasant and unpredictable (delays become the norm) and I'd rather be home - online or offline - than sit in a tiny seat with hardly any legroom for many hours with random noise in the background.

Freedom is not the ability to fly somewhere far; freedom is the ability to say "no" to unnecessary air travel . █

Image source: Spring Vacation