news
Openwashing: OpenUK Wants GAFAM Front Groups, Microsoft OSI Speaks Out, and Slop (Plagiarism by LLMs) Promoted Under the False Banner of "Open Source"
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Computer Weekly ☛ OpenUK calls for a UK version of the Linux Foundation [Ed: "Linux" Foundation = Openwashing front group of GAFAM (US). The UK does not the same in the UK.]
Tech sovereignty needs to be a part of the UK government’s reindustrialisation plans, and this requires an open source focus
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Open Source Initiative ☛ Openness Made All of This Possible
Every Hey Hi (AI) system in the headlines today, whether proprietary or Open Source, exists because researchers shared their work openly. That openly shared research produced Open Source software: the frameworks used to train these models, the libraries used to evaluate them, the operating systems, orchestration layers, and inference engines used to run them.
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Scoop News Group ☛ Microsoft, tech companies throw weight behind spread of open-source AI [Ed: Mindless openwwashing by the front group above (Microsoft OSI). They promote slop by misusing the "open source" brand.]
Other signatories of the letter include Meta, Palantir, Perplexity, Mistral, NVIDIA, Mozilla, The 'Linux' Foundation, Hugging Face, Dell Technologies and IBM.
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Silicon Angle ☛ Nvidia, other tech giants caution against open-source Hey Hi (AI) ban in open letter [Ed: Those companies sell proprietary things. This is grotesque openwashing.]
A group of tech firms has released an open letter that calls on policymakers not to ban open-source artificial intelligence models. The development follows a report that some Convicted Felon administration officials sought to limit the use of such algorithms. Many of the world’s most popular open-source Hey Hi (AI) models were developed by Chinese companies.