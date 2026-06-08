The idea behind dav2d is to create the fastest AV2 decoder available on all platforms to overcome the temporary lack of AV2 hardware decoding. dav2d will support all the features from the AV2 royalty-free video coding format, including all subsampling and bit-depth parameters.

Coming one year and five months after Flatpak 1.16, the Flatpak 1.18 release introduces support for the AMD vendor-specific compute interface (/dev/kfd) via the DRI device permission, support for flatpak+https:// URIs in flatpak install --from, and direct installation from an OCI image.

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HandBrake 1.11.2 is here to add WebM MIME type to the list of supported formats on Linux systems, improve the Core Audio AAC encoder 7.1 channel layout, improve handling of unsupported presets on macOS and Windows systems, and improve queue low space pause behaviour on Windows systems.

Armbian Imager is the official flashing utility for Armbian Linux, a production-ready Debian and Ubuntu-based system with patched kernels for ARM single-board computers. Armbian Imager supports over 300 Armbian-supported single-board computers organized by manufacturer.

Shelly 2.3.2.2 is here to improve support for the Arch Linux-based CachyOS distribution by bringing the CachyOS updater path to feature parity and implementing a command that lets you downgrade packages from the CachyOS repositories. Shelly now automatically detects the repository of choice.