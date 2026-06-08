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Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Programming Leftovers
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Steinar H Gunderson ☛ Steinar H. Gunderson: Hyperpersonal open source
A while back, I got my first subwoofer (a surprisingly nice addition to the movie experience, just like rear speakers were). But I live in an apartment, and I don't want to annoy my neighbors at night (the speaker cone points literally down into the floor, and I have no idea how much my neighbors get to share in my enjoyment). So, what to do?
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Programming/Development
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Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RQuantLib 0.4.27 on CRAN: Small Extension
A new minor release 0.4.27 of RQuantLib, the first in over a year, arrived on CRAN a couple of minutes ago, has just now been uploaded to Debian, and is being built for r2u as well.twenty-three years (!!) as it was one of the first packages I uploaded to CRAN.
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Python
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Vasudev Kamath: debsecan-mcp v0.1.2 released to PyPI
I finally carved out some time today to prepare and release debsecan-mcp v0.1.2 to PyPI. During this release, I integrated PyPI's trusted publisher mechanism, which authenticates directly via GitHub Actions and eliminates the need for manual uploads or static API tokens.
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