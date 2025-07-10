WineCharm is a graphical user interface (GUI) application designed to simplify running and managing Windows applications on Linux using Wine.

Built with Python and GTK4/Libadwaita, WineCharm provides an intuitive interface for launching .exe and .msi files, managing Wine prefixes, templates, and runners, and creating portable backups. It supports both GUI and headless modes, making it versatile for different use cases.

This is free and open source software.