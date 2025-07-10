Free and Open Source Software

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.5 is released: Continued work on xon-based flow control, Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting xon-based (proposal 324) flow control and multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature.

Internet Society

How the Technical Community Runs the Internet

The Internet can often feel invisible and intangible—even the power lines on nearly every street can start to feel invisible because we are so used to seeing them!  

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

GNOME 48.3 Adds Support for More Video/Audio Types in Nautilus’ Search Filter

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

ADLINK 3.5” SBCs Accommodate Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) Processors

ADLINK Technology has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers designed for edge computing and industrial applications. The SBC35-MTL and SBC35-ASL, launched this week, offer DDR5 memory support, dual RJ45 ports, and a fanless design.

Collabora Advances Rust-for-Linux with New Tyr DRM Driver for Mali GPUs

Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.

Free and Open Source Software

Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre

  
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks

 
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype

  
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV

  
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.

 
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”

  
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality


  
 


 
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps

  
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing

 
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case

  
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution

 
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back

  
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members

 
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming

  
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago

 
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted

  
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets

 
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!

  
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles

 
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look

  
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly

 
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
Games: Minigalaxy, STEEL HUNTERS, and More

  
LWN on Injecting Hype Into Linux Kernel and More

  
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards

  
Hardware and GNU/Linux Migrations

  
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice

  
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein

 
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation

  
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support

  
as Microsoft takes a fall

 
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox

  
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More

  
Ubuntu Pro,  Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More

  
Some Ubuntu news

 
Debian Leftovers

  
Software: OCR, PhotoPrism, Blender, and syslog-ng

  
today's howtos

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers

  
Windows TCO Tales

  
Security and Windows TCO Leftovers

  
PCLinuxOS and Open Hardware Leftovers

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New

 
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install

  
When installing Linux for the first time

 
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With

  
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting

 
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More

  
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux

  
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.

 
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode

  
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact

 
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE

  
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history

 
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review

  
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!

 
Today in Techrights

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Raspberry Pi Leftovers

  
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes

  
Delayed by one week to avoid sharing the same release date as KDE Plasma 6.4.2, KDE Plasma 6.3.6 is here as the last maintenance update to the KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment series.

 
GNOME 48.3 Adds Support for More Video/Audio Types in Nautilus’ Search Filter

  
The GNOME Project announced today the release and general availability of GNOME 48.3 as the third maintenance update to the latest GNOME 48 “Bengaluru” desktop environment series.

 
Trump T1 Phone Android OS vs. PureOS

  
As noted by Purism often in the past, Purism authors and maintains PureOS, which is a secure and privacy–respecting distribution of Debian GNU/Linux

 
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Desktop Environment Released

  
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 enhances tablet and multi-monitor support,

 
Debian on Framework 12

  
For some time now I was looking for a device to replace my Thinkpad

 
GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default

  
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and enhancements.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software/Collaboration Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Security and Windows TCO

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Red Hat Official Site's Leftovers

  
Kernel: U-Boot v2025.07, Bootlin, and More

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Destination Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features

  
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last

 
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools

  
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Here's what I like and dislike about Android's new Expressive design

 
Kdenlive 25.04.3 released

  
The last maintenance release of the 25.04

 
NanoPi R76S dual 2.5GbE SBC and router supports up to 16GB LPDDR5, M.2 WiFi module, HDMI 2.0 video output

  
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software tools

 
Ubuntu 25.10 release to mandate RVA23 profile, obsoleting most RISC-V hardware

  
That’s why for Linux and Android support, the RVA (RISC-V Application) profiles were created

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
While there are enterprising Linux developers that code drivers for some of these devices

 
Wayland vs X11, AMD graphics, KDE neon, 4K and WebGL data

  
I didn't really have any idea how much time I was going to invest into actually testing and benchmarking Wayland and X11 performance

 
Linux Kernel and Graphics Drivers

  
some kernel level updates

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android Auto just got a big Spotify upgrade – here's what's new

 
Two weeks of wayback

  
A poorly kept secret is that the X11 graphics stack is under-maintained as resources shift towards the maintenance of Wayland’s graphics stack instead

 
Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released

  
The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs

 
b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function

  
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings

  
A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released

 
Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting

  
It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project

 
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More

  
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux

 
Today in Techrights

  
