WineCharm - Wine GUI - LinuxLinks
WineCharm is a graphical user interface (GUI) application designed to simplify running and managing Windows applications on Linux using Wine.
Built with Python and GTK4/Libadwaita, WineCharm provides an intuitive interface for launching .exe and .msi files, managing Wine prefixes, templates, and runners, and creating portable backups. It supports both GUI and headless modes, making it versatile for different use cases.
This is free and open source software.
filepack - file hashing and verification - LinuxLinks
filepack is a command-line file hashing and verification utility written in Rust.
It is an alternative to .sfv files and tools like shasum. Files are hashed using BLAKE3, a fast, cryptographic hash function.
Filepack supports a number of subcommands, including filepack create to create a manifest, and filepack verify to verify a manifest.
This is free software that opts out of copyright.
Eureka - RESTful (Representational State Transfer) service - LinuxLinks
Eureka also comes with a Java-based client component,the Eureka Client, which makes interactions with the service much easier. The client also has a built-in load balancer that does basic round-robin load balancing.
In AWS cloud, because of its inherent nature, servers come and go. Unlike the traditional load balancers which work with servers with well known IP addresses and host names, in AWS, load balancing requires much more sophistication in registering and de-registering servers with load balancer on the fly. Since AWS does not yet provide a middle tier load balancer, Eureka fills a big gap in the area of mid-tier load balancing.
This is free and open source software.
QCalcFileHash - hash calculator - LinuxLinks
QCalcFileHash is a calculator hash: SHA1, SHA-224, SHA-256, SHA-384, SHA-512, MD5, CRC32, CRC8 and also GOST R 34.11-94, GOST R 34.11-2012 (256 bit), GOST R 34.11-2012 (512 bit) when the gost engine is installed.
It has a CLI and GUI.
This is free and open source software
md5 - generate / check MD5 message digest - LinuxLinks
A message digest is a compact digital signature for an arbitrarily long stream of binary data. An ideal message digest algorithm would never generate the same signature for two different sets of input, but achieving such theoretical perfection would require a message digest as long as the input file. Practical message digest algorithms compromise in favour of a digital signature of modest size created with an algorithm designed to make preparation of input text with a given signature computationally infeasible. Message digest algorithms have much in common with techniques used in encryption, but to a different end; verification that data have not been altered since the signature was published.
The most commonly used present-day message digest algorithm is the 128 bit MD5 algorithm. The MD5 algorithm has been implemented in numerous computer languages including C, Perl, and Jav
This is free and unencumbered software.
ssterm - console-based serial port terminal - LinuxLinks
ssterm is a simple console-based serial port terminal featuring painless serial port configuration, and no dependencies outside of a standard Python 2 or 3 installation,
This is free and open source software.