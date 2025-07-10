KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted

Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

Arti 1.4.5 is released: Continued work on xon-based flow control, Conflux.

This release of Arti continues our development efforts towards supporting xon-based (proposal 324) flow control and multi-legged tunnels in Arti via our Conflux feature.

Internet Society

How the Technical Community Runs the Internet

The Internet can often feel invisible and intangible—even the power lines on nearly every street can start to feel invisible because we are so used to seeing them!  

Community Snapshot—June

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month. 

9to5Linux

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Released with Numerous Improvements and Bug Fixes

KDE Plasma 6.3.6 comes two months after KDE Plasma 6.3.5 with improved keyboard navigation of the System Tray widget’s pop-up, improved Power And Battery widget to no longer prompt users to install the power-profiles-daemon if the system doesn’t support it, and improved support for the Environment Canada provider in the Weather Report widget.

Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6

Amarok 3.3 comes six months after Amarok 3.2 as the first release based on the latest Qt 6 and KDE Frameworks 6 application frameworks to provide users with a more modern user interface. This is also the first release of Amarok to drop support for the older Qt 5 and KDE Frameworks 5 frameworks.

GNOME 48.3 Adds Support for More Video/Audio Types in Nautilus’ Search Filter

Coming a month after GNOME 48.2, the GNOME 48.3 release adds support for more video/audio types in Nautilus’ search filter, adds a limit to the number of visual alerts displayed by Mutter to comply with the European Accessibility Act (EAA), and adds missing accessibility labels in various components across the GNOME Shell.

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino and Red Pitaya Learning Lab Connects Makers with Real-World Engineering

Arduino and Red Pitaya have partnered on a hardware bundle and structured curriculum that helps students, educators, and hobbyists advance from basic electronics projects to practical signal analysis and system prototyping. Combining the Arduino Uno R4 WiFi with the Red Pitaya STEMlab 125-14, the kit supports hands-on experiments that link simple interfacing with engineering-grade measurement.

Radxa CM5 Gets Adapted for Use with uConsole Pocket Terminal

The ClockworkPi uConsole is designed for Raspberry Pi CM4 or CM5 modules, but a growing group of users has been working to run the Radxa CM5 inside this pocket terminal. By using the Radxa CM5, they gain higher RAM capacity, more storage options, and a faster GPU for processing tasks.

ADLINK 3.5” SBCs Accommodate Intel Core Ultra (Series 1) Processors

ADLINK Technology has introduced two new 3.5-inch single board computers designed for edge computing and industrial applications. The SBC35-MTL and SBC35-ASL, launched this week, offer DDR5 memory support, dual RJ45 ports, and a fanless design.

Collabora Advances Rust-for-Linux with New Tyr DRM Driver for Mali GPUs

Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.

KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 10, 2025

wallet manager

Quoting: KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted | Mart —

As i wrote in the previous post, now the KWallet service has been splitted in a compatibility layer that exposes the old KWallet api, but actually consumes the Secret Service API, provided by default by the old KWallet daemon converted in a secretservice-only provider.

Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets, KWalletmanager, which only speaks the KWallet api and looks a bit dated nowdays...

Read on

Amarok 3.3 Open-Source Music Player Is Out as First Release Fully Ported to Qt 6
Today, the Amarok development team released Amarok 3.3, the latest stable version of this open-source music player software that brings various new features and bug fixes.
Fedora 43 won't drop 32-bit app support – or adopt Xlibre
Community vetoes plans to axe i686 compatibility and switch X11 forks
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality
 
Pull yourself up by your bootstraps
The way Ubuntu boots on the Raspberry is changing in questing
PANZER-LITE93 Ubuntu 24.04 Box PC puts FRDM-IMX93 development board into a 3D printed case
MayQueen Technologies PANZER-LITE93 is an NXP i.MX 93-powered box PC running a customized Ubuntu 24.04 LTS distribution
The Licensing and Compliance Lab, not just holding it down, but pushing back
Hello, my fellow and soon-to-be fellow free software activists and Free Software Foundation (FSF) associate members
Shotcut 25.07 Beta Added Scrub While Dragging to Timeline trimming
Shotcut, the free open-source Qt-based video editor, released the Beta for next 25.07 few days ago
KWallet to SecretService, a client application: name wanted
Another pain point is the application used to look inside the wallets
Wayland Fedora Gnome vs KDE neon Plasma, plus X11 data!
I showed you Plasma idle desktop figures, two separate articles
This Linux distro makes openSUSE accessible to all - even newbies should take a look
Linux Kamarada 15.6 does an outstanding job of making openSUSE more user-friendly
Danish Ministry switching from Microsoft Office/365 to LibreOffice
Following the example of the German state of Schleswig-Holstein
Games: Godot, FEX, and Lossless Scaling Frame Generation
Games-related picks
SUSE to roll out Sovereign Premium Support
as Microsoft takes a fall
Web Browsers: Curl, Chrom*, and Mozilla/Firefox
mostly Firefox
Open Hardware: Radxa, Pi, RISC-V, and More
Linux centric hardware
Ubuntu Pro, Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, and More
Some Ubuntu news
Google Pixel Phones Receiving Android 16-Based Monthly Software Update for July 2025: What’s New
I run these 4 commands first on every fresh Linux install
When installing Linux for the first time
I Left Windows 11 for Linux—Here’s the Best Distro to Start With
Switching from Windows to Linux can feel daunting
Games: Rhythm of Resistance, Bazzite, and More
Only 4 stories from GamingOnLinux for now
OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux
OBS Studio 31.1 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, cross-platform, and free software for video recording and live streaming on Linux.
Floating Mini Panel GNOME Extension Adds Auto Mode
The Floating Mini Panel GNOME Shell Extension I wrote about recently now includes an option to automatically activate the compact
Celebrating 20 Years of openSUSE
To celebrate the project’s vibrant history
GIMP Tutorial: GIMP 3.0 Review
GIMP 3.0.4 is out!
Trump T1 Phone Android OS vs. PureOS
As noted by Purism often in the past, Purism authors and maintains PureOS, which is a secure and privacy–respecting distribution of Debian GNU/Linux
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 Desktop Environment Released
KDE Plasma 6.3.6 enhances tablet and multi-monitor support,
Debian on Framework 12
For some time now I was looking for a device to replace my Thinkpad
GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default
Today, the GNOME Project announced the alpha version of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series for public testing, giving us a first taste of the new features and enhancements.
Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
A new version of the GNU project’s Bourne Again SHell (better known to most of us as Bash) has been released, nearly 3 years after the last
Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools
Parrot Security released Parrot OS 6.4 today as a new ISO snapshot of this Debian-based, security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution for penetration testing and ethical hacking.
Here's what I like and dislike about Android's new Expressive design
Kdenlive 25.04.3 released
The last maintenance release of the 25.04
NanoPi R76S dual 2.5GbE SBC and router supports up to 16GB LPDDR5, M.2 WiFi module, HDMI 2.0 video output
FriendlyELEC provides a long list of supported OS and software tools
Ubuntu 25.10 release to mandate RVA23 profile, obsoleting most RISC-V hardware
That’s why for Linux and Android support, the RVA (RISC-V Application) profiles were created
Wayland vs X11, AMD graphics, KDE neon, 4K and WebGL data
I didn't really have any idea how much time I was going to invest into actually testing and benchmarking Wayland and X11 performance
Two weeks of wayback
A poorly kept secret is that the X11 graphics stack is under-maintained as resources shift towards the maintenance of Wayland’s graphics stack instead
Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released
The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs
b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function
This is free and open source software
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released
Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting
It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project
