posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: Two weeks of wayback · Ariadne's Space —

In Alpine, we have been discussing the sunset of the standalone X.org server implementation for several years for these reasons to come up with a strategy that allows us to keep supporting X11-based desktop environments in a world without the X.org server. Recently, a group of neofascist reactionaries announced a fork of the X.org server which, amongst other things, has introduced new security bugs into the X server they forked from X.org, which brought Alpine to a new crossroads in the general discussion we’ve been having about X11. While Alpine has rejected this fork on the grounds that collaborating with neofascist reactionaries is fundamentally incompatible with our values, the overarching problem of X11 under-maintenance still persists, and is unlikely to change any time soon, leading us to begin directly looking for a solution.