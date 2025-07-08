news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025



Quoting: Bash 5.3 Release Adds 'Significant' New Features - OMG! Ubuntu —

According the official release announcement Bash 5.3 includes ‘significant new features’ alongside an assortment of other improvements, fixes and compatibility updates.

The headline addition is a “"new form of command substitution that executes the command in the current shell execution context"“.

This has two variants: one reads and returns command output as before, while the other punts the result into the REPLY shell variable when it finishes, which from glancing at the full changelog are...