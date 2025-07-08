Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features

Tux Machines

OBS Studio 31.1 Released with Multitrack Video Support on Linux

Highlights of OBS Studio 31.1 include Multitrack Video support on Linux and macOS, preview zoom controls, support for additional canvases for Multitrack Video output, AV1 B-frame support for AMF, and support for color format/space/range GPU conversion.

Wayland 1.24 Is Now Available for Download with New Features and Improvements

Wayland 1.24 includes a new wl_fixes interface to add a request to destroy a wl_registry object, wl_proxy_get_interface() and wl_resource_get_interface() to fetch the wl_interface of an object, and wl_display_dispatch_queue_timeout() and wl_display_dispatch_timeout() to set a timeout when dispatching events.

Ethical Hacking Distro Parrot OS 6.4 Is Out with Linux Kernel 6.12 LTS, New Tools

Coming after Parrot OS 6.3, the Parrot OS 6.4 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.12 LTS, including for the Raspberry Pi edition, and features two new tools, namely Goshs, a SimpleHTTPServer written in Go, and ConvoC2, a Red Teamer’s tool to exploit Microsoft Teams for remote command execution.

GNOME 49 Alpha Is Now Available for Public Testing, Disables X11 Session by Default

Probably the biggest change of the upcoming GNOME 49 desktop environment series is that the X11 (GNOME on Xorg) session has been disabled by default in various core components, including GDM (GNOME Display Manager), Mutter, and GNOME Session, the latter also dropping the session restore functionality and X Session Management Protocol (XSMP) support.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: July 6th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Geany 2.1 Open-Source IDE Released with Improved UI and File Type Support

Geany 2.1 is here more than one year and eight months after Geany 2.0 with new features like support for searching the Messages and Compiler output, support for modern platform-native file selection dialogs, the ability to regroup file types by letter, and new filters for opening the documents sidebar and keybindings preferences.

PANZER-LITE93 with Ubuntu 24.04 Ready for Compact AIoT Edge Computing

MayQueen has introduced the PANZER-LITE93, a compact fanless edge computing device built on the NXP i.MX93 processor, featuring integrated neural network acceleration and flexible connectivity in a lightweight 3D-printed enclosure for AIoT, IIoT gateways, robotics, and other low-power edge applications.

Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 08, 2025

Bash the bourne-again shell

Bash 5.3 Release Adds 'Significant' New Features

According the official release announcement Bash 5.3 includes ‘significant new features’ alongside an assortment of other improvements, fixes and compatibility updates.

The headline addition is a “"new form of command substitution that executes the command in the current shell execution context"“.

This has two variants: one reads and returns command output as before, while the other punts the result into the REPLY shell variable when it finishes, which from glancing at the full changelog are...

Welcome to Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse”
The wait is over! Thunderbird 140 “Eclipse” has reached totality
DXVK 2.7 Improves Support for God of War, Watch Dogs 2, and Final Fantasy XIV
DXVK 2.7, a Vulkan-based implementation of D3D9, D3D10, and D3D11 for Linux / Wine, is now available for download with new features and other improvements for various games.
Geany 2.1 Lightweight IDE Brings Smoother UI, New Filetypes, and Theming Support
Geany 2.1, a lightweight and user-friendly IDE
Tux Machines Happy to Hear PCLinuxOS is Coming Back [original]
Catastrophic event caused the sites to go offline with a lot of data destroyed
 
Android Auto just got a big Spotify upgrade – here's what's new
Two weeks of wayback
A poorly kept secret is that the X11 graphics stack is under-maintained as resources shift towards the maintenance of Wayland’s graphics stack instead
Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK released
The datasheets, user manuals, and Linux SDK for the Allwinner A527, T527, and A733 SoCs
b3sum – implementation of the BLAKE3 hash function
This is free and open source software
July Software Releases: Plasma Camera & Plasma Settings
A new version of Plasma Camera and Plasma Settings have been released
Outreachy Update: Two Weeks of Configs, Word Lists, and GResource Scripting
It has been a busy two weeks of learning as I continued to develop the GNOME Crosswords project
Games: SteamOS, Adorable Adventures, and More
7 new stories from GamingOnLinux
Some of the latest articles
How I bulletproof my Android phone against theft
openSUSE’s Agama 16 Installer Brings Wayland Support
openSUSE's new Agama installer v16 now boots with Wayland instead of X11 and offers a new minimal Rescue Mode
6 Alternative CLI Tools I Immediately Install on Linux
The standard utilities on Linux are boring
TravelerOS – Linux distribution built for USB drives
TravelerOS is a lightweight and stable Linux distribution based on Q4OS, which is Debian based
Wayland vs X11 on an Nvidia hybrid graphics laptop
Yo, remember when I did my Wayland vs X11 benchmarks on an AMD-powered machine
2 new episodes
Bug Threatens Disk Encryption (Bypass)
in several distros
Linux 6.16-rc5
it's out now
LibreELEC Might Be the Best Linux Distro for Your Mini PC
When everyone talks about minimalist Linux distros
Tiling Shell makes Ubuntu multitasking feel just as good as Windows
This GNOME extension quickly became one of the most important tools on my PC
EMAC SoM-35D1F industrial SO-DIMM SoM features NuvoTon MA35D1 SoC, two GbE interfaces
It supports Qt for GUI, all standard Linux interfaces for I/Os, and also features real-time control via the Cortex-M4 core
GamerCard is a gift card-sized, Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W-powered handheld console with a 4-inch color display
The GamerCard can run thousands of games from various classic systems through emulators available on OS images such as Recalbox
Review: GLF OS Omnislash Beta
Developed by a French-speaking community called Gaming Linux FR (GLF)
Kirigami Addons 1.9.0
Kirigami Addons is a collection of supplementary components for Kirigami applications
Year two of freelancing
It was exactly two years ago today that I left my day job as Engineering Manager of LXD at Canonical and went freelance
Stable kernels: Linux 6.15.5, Linux 6.12.36, Linux 6.6.96, and Linux 6.1.143
I'm announcing the release of the 6.15.5 kernel
Linux Is Dropping Certain PCs, Here's How to Find Out If Yours Is Included
If you're running Linux on 30-plus year old hardware
Rhino Linux 2025.3 Rolls Out with RPK2, KDE Option
Rhino Linux 2025.3 is now available with the RPK2 package management tool by default, UBports sponsorship, and the KDE Plasma 6 UBXI desktop
Long Weekend in the US, Hard Weekend for Microsoft Staff [original]
Now is the time to tell people to upgrade to a better operating system
4MLinux 48.1 STABLE released.
4MLinux Release
ExTiX Deepin 25.7 Live based on Deepin 25 STABLE (latest) with Refracta Snapshot and kernel 6.15.3-amd64-exton :: Build 250701 |
Build 250701 is out
The Decade of Linux on the Desktop. You're in it.
In China, the government has been pushing GNU/Linux *hard* for 8-9 years. Uniontech (Deepin) is one of the biggest and last November boasted 3M paid users.
What Makes the Cinnamon Desktop So Appealing?
Cinnamon is the default desktop for the Linux Mint distribution
Don’t Use Chrome on Android Without Knowing These Tips
7-Zip v25 File Archiver Released with Performance Gains
7-Zip, the open-source file compression and extraction tool favored by countless users
Why My Kids' First PC Will Run Linux
Wondering how to prepare your child for a future where technical literacy matters more than ever
6 reasons why I use NixOS over any other Linux distro
Most people stick to popular options like Ubuntu or Linux Mint
5 Signs You're Ready to Make the Leap to Arch Linux
Considering Arch Linux, but feeling intimidated by its reputation
Mini review – Use LocalSend for simple file transfer on Linux
I will explain how to use the free and open-source, cross-platform file transfer application LocalSend on Linux
Gradia Screenshot Tool Just Keeps Getting Better
A glut of new features were added to Gradia, a Linux screenshot markup tool built using GTK4/libadwaita
This Week in Plasma: chugging along
Welcome to a new issue of This Week in Plasma
