Bash 5.3 Release Adds ‘Significant’ New Features
Bash 5.3 Release Adds 'Significant' New Features - OMG! Ubuntu
According the official release announcement Bash 5.3 includes ‘significant new features’ alongside an assortment of other improvements, fixes and compatibility updates.
The headline addition is a “"new form of command substitution that executes the command in the current shell execution context"“.
This has two variants: one reads and returns command output as before, while the other punts the result into the REPLY shell variable when it finishes, which from glancing at the full changelog are...