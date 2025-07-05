Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!

When Cheryl Langdon-Orr began her learning journey with the Internet Society, she wasn’t a new learner in the traditional sense. With a career spanning decades in science, psychology, and international business and a history of shaping Internet governance through leadership in Australia’s Internet Society chapter, Cheryl has long been part of the global conversation on how the Internet evolves. Yet, despite her experience, she enrolled in course after course. Why? For Cheryl, learning is more than professional development; it’s a way to lead with credibility and care.

The WSIS High-Level Event (HLE) is a global meeting co-organized by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and other UN agencies to review progress on the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) action lines. It serves as a platform for governments, civil society, the private sector, and international organizations to assess the ICT (Information and Communication Technology) development and their impact on achieving the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), fostering people-centered, inclusive, and development-oriented information and knowledge societies.

Waveshare has launched an embedded platform with a form factor similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero, powered by the RP2350 microcontroller. Key features include a DVI interface for displays and a lithium battery connector for portable applications.

Bela.io has unveiled the Gem Stereo and Gem Multi, two new open-source boards that expand PocketBeagle 2 into a real-time digital signal processing platform. Designed for audio and sensor applications, the boards target creative, educational, and research projects requiring low-latency performance and flexible I/O.

System76 has updated its compact Linux mini PC lineup with the Meerkat meer10, which builds on its predecessor’s small form factor while adding faster processors, modern storage, and improved connectivity for users who want a capable Linux workstation in a tiny footprint.

Axiomtek has introduced the KIWI330, an ultra-compact single board computer for edge AIoT projects with limited space. Measuring just 72 mm by 56 mm and 1.6 mm thick, the KIWI330 targets robotics, smart gateways, industrial automation, and other applications needing performance in a small footprint.

Highlights of Thunderbird 140 include new ‘Mark as Spam’ and ‘Mark as Starred’ actions to email notifications after the introduction of ‘Mark as Read’ and ‘Delete’ actions in Thunderbird 139, as well as the enablement of the Account Hub by default for the second email setup.

Libreboot 25.06 adds support for the Acer Q45T-AM mainboard, which is similar to the G43T-AM3 mainboard, as well as for the Dell Precision T1700 SFF and MT mainboards, updates GRUB, SeaBIOS, Untitled, flashprog, U-Boot, and uefitool to newer revisions, and disables hyperthreading by default for ThinkPad T480/3050micro.

Coming almost a month after KDE Gear 25.04.2, the KDE Gear 25.04.3 release is here to fix HTML detection inside mobipocket files in the Okular document viewer, as well as limit the number of poll choice and fix a crash that occurred when clicking on “Mark as Read” in the notifications page in the Tokodon client for Mastodon.

The Debian Installer Trixie RC2 release is here with support for rescuing Btrfs systems installed via the Calamares installer, adds support for installing systemd-cryptsetup alongside cryptsetup-initramfs, and adds support for Apple MTP and Apple SPI keyboards as found on ARM-based laptops like M1 MacBook Pro and M2 MacBook Air.

Get in losers, we're moving to Linux!

I've never seen so many developers curious about leaving the Mac and giving Linux a go. Something has really changed in the last few years. Maybe Linux just got better? Maybe powerful mini PCs made it easier? Maybe Apple just fumbled their relationship with developers one too many times? Maybe it's all of it. But whatever the reason, the vibe shift is noticeable.

This is why the future is so hard to predict! People have been joking about "The Year of Linux on the Desktop" since the late 90s. Just like self-driving cars were supposed to be a thing back in 2017. And now, in the year of our Lord 2025, it seems like we're getting both!

I also wouldn't underestimate the cultural influence of a few key people. PewDiePie sharing his journey into Arch and Hyprland with his 110 million followers is important. ThePrimeagen moving to Arch and Hyprland is important. Typecraft teaching beginners how to build an Arch and Hyprland setup from scratch is important (and who I just spoke to about Omarchy). Gabe Newell's Steam Deck being built on Arch and pushing Proton to over 20,000 compatible Linux games is important.

You'll notice a trend here, which is that Arch Linux, a notoriously "difficult" distribution, is at the center of much of this new engagement. Despite the fact that it's been around since 2003! There's nothing new about Arch, but there's something new about the circles of people it's engaging.

