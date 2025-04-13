news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2025



Quoting: Best Linux distros for reviving an old PC —

Installing Linux is a great way to breathe life into that decade old laptop that is sitting doing nothing in the corner of the room. Linux is generally lighter than Windows (sure you can slim Windows down) and its open and free nature means that there are a myriad of distros on offer.

But herein lies the problem. Which distro do we try? The answer is subjective. What do you want to do? What is the spec of your machine? These questions dictate the path that you take with Linux. So with that in mind, we will take a look at six different Linux distros. Some are big names in the Linux world, and some are not-so-well known.