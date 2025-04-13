Love GNOME? These 5 Linux Distros Use It as Their Default Desktops

news

Are you a GNOME user wondering if your current Linux distro is the best way to experience the popular desktop environment? Do you want to test other distros but don't know where to start? Well, here are the top five Linux distros using GNOME that deserve your attention!

The GNOME desktop environment has earned a reputation for its clean and polished design paired with a unique and intuitive workflow. But depending on the underlying distro, the overall user experience of GNOME can change drastically. Some distros tend to augment GNOME with a few additional tools (GNOME Extensions) to make it more user-friendly, while others opt for heavier customization to create a completely new user experience.

The distro also controls software availability, hardware compatibility, and update frequency. This means learning about the various GNOME-based distros puts you one step closer to finding your forever distro that not only meets your aesthetic desires but also aligns with your overall system philosophy.