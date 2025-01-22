Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #489 - Introducing 16GB of Raspberry Pi 5 and an excellent Raspberry Pi Connect upgrade
I haven’t seen you in ages! Open up for a bumper issue. Howdy, Long time no see. How was your Christmas? It's 2025?! That's a whole decade further into the future than Marty time-travelled in Back to the Future. Madness. Anyway, a lot has happened since we last spoke back in December.
Linux Gizmos ☛ UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.
The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.
Hackaday ☛ Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Hardware-Layered Keyboard
You know (or maybe you didn’t), I get super excited when y’all use the links at the bottom of this round-up we call Keebin’ to communicate with your old pal Kristina about your various labors of love. So just remember that.
Hackaday ☛ Modulathe Is CNC Ready And Will Machine What You Want
Once upon a time, lathes were big heavy machines driven by massive AC motors, hewn out of cast iron and sheer will. Today, we have machine tools of all shapes and sizes, many of which are compact and tidy DIY creations. [Maxim Kachurovskiy]’s Modulathe fits the latter description nicely.