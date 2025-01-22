Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13

VirtualBox 7.1.6 comes more than three months after VirtualBox 7.1.4 to introduce initial support for the recently released Linux 6.13 kernel series, which means that you can now install VirtualBox on a GNU/Linux distribution that runs Linux kernel 6.13 or install distros powered by Linux kernel 6.13 inside a virtual machine.

Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver

Highlights of Wine 10 include an experimental Bluetooth driver, a new HID pointer device driver, initial support for compiling legacy Direct3D bytecode to SPIR-V, initial HLSL compiler support for compiling effect profiles, support for IDL-generated files to use fully interpreted stubs, and support for display mode virtualization.

GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers

Based on the just-released Linux 6.13 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel is here to clean up six new drivers, including rtw8812a, rtw8821a, bmi270, aw88081, ntp8835, and ntp8918, as well as to clean up assorted blob names in new and updated devicetree (.dts) files that are either requested or loaded.

Fwupd 2.0.4 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

This release comes one and a half months after fwupd 2.0.3 to introduce new features like the ability to record the entire USB descriptor in the emulation data and return defined return code when network metadata refresh fails.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, thank you for sending us feedback.

LinuxGizmos.com

UNIT DualMCU One with RP2040 for Real-Time and ESP32 for Wireless Connectivity.

The UNIT DualMCU One is a development board that combines the ESP32 and RP2040 microcontrollers. The ESP32 provides Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while the RP2040 offers hardware control with flexible GPIO, supporting applications in IoT, robotics, and automation.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jan 22, 2025

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The wait is finally over as the Linux Mint team has published the final ISO images of the Linux Mint 22.1 “Xia” release, which are available for download from the official mirrors.
Dillo 3.2 Open-Source Web Browser Released to Celebrate 25th Anniversary
The lightweight and open-source web browser written in the FLTK 1.3 GUI toolkit is still alive and has been updated today to version 3.2 as another hefty update.
Fwupd 2.0.4 Enhances USB Descriptor Recording
Fwupd 2.0.4 brings USB descriptor emulation, network metadata fixes
Linux Kernel 6.13 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Today, Linus Torvalds announced the release and general availability of Linux 6.13, the latest stable kernel version that introduces several new features and improvements, better hardware support, and more.
GNU Linux-Libre 6.13 Kernel Released for Software Freedom Lovers
The GNU Linux-libre project announced the release and general availability of the GNU Linux-libre 6.13 kernel for those who seek 100% freedom for their GNU/Linux computers and software freedom lovers.
Wine 10 Released with Experimental Bluetooth Driver, New HID Pointer Driver
Wine 10 has been released today as the latest version of this free and open-source compatibility layer that lets you run apps and games developed for Windows systems on Unix-like operating systems.
Linux 6.13-rc7
it looked a bit quiet at the start of the wee
Covering Dr. Richard Stallman's Talk in Montpellier France [original]
Dr. Richard Stallman's work and legacy will live on whether you like it or not
 
Android Leftovers
I don't use Chrome, Firefox, or Arc on Android: Here's what I use instead
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD thanks to you!
We surpassed our year-end goal of $400,000 USD
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Deepin 25 Linux preview looks and feels more like Windows - but is it safe?
If you're facing the end of Windows 10 and seeking a Linux alternative
GNU/Linux and Free/Libre Software Leftovers
today's leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, ESP32, and More
Hardware picks
Videos/Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, The Linux Link Tech Show, and More
New videos and episodes
Games: Raspberry Pi Pico Game Boy, 3D Tetris On A LED Matrix, Godot Game Engine, GNU/Linux Performance
gaming picks
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Canonical/Ubuntu picks for today
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers
Red Hat PR and fluff too
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical posts
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
VirtualBox 7.1.6 Released with Initial Support for Linux Kernel 6.13
Oracle released VirtualBox 7.1.6 today as the third update to the latest VirtualBox 7.1 series bringing support for the latest Linux kernel, many GUI improvements, and other interesting Linux changes.
Programming Leftovers
Development and education
Android Leftovers
Android 16 Beta Builds Release Might Begin As Soon As Tomorrow
IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 191 released
Welcome to the first release announcement of the year
Linux 6.6.73
I'm announcing the release of the 6.6.73 kernel
Liberux NEXX is a Linux smartphone with a RK3588S chip, 32GB RAM, and a 5G modem
Google’s Android may be the world’s most widely used operating system
Steam Client Brings Enhanced Game Update Management
January Steam Client Update
Meet Guix at FOSDEM
Next week will be FOSDEM time for Guix
Solderable Rockchip RV1106 system-on-module features 112 castellated pins, offers WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity
The Luckfox Core1106RV1106 system-on-module supports the Luckfox Pico SDK which is optimized for Linux-based development on Ubuntu LTS systems, with Ubuntu 22.04
Dangbei N2 review: a Linux powered smart projector that offers quality and affordability
Dangbei has been on a roll for the last year or so
today's howtos
many howtos
Open and Linux Hardware: Nvidia Spark, Weekly GNU-like Mobile Linux Update, Arduino, and More
hackers- and freedom geeks-friendly gear
Windows TCO Leftovers
cautioning about Windows
Android Leftovers
7 Android accessibility features that make your device easier to use
Beyond Ubuntu: Other Linux Distributions You Should Try
Tired of the same old Linux Distributions
Refine (Advanced GNOME Settings Apps) Adds More Options
A clutch of new customisation and configuration options were added to Refine
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Videos: Latest in Invidious
GNU/Linux focus
Latest From the Fake Copycat of FSF ("FSFE")
3 blog posts
Announcing the Release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)
the release of RELIANOID 7.6.0 (Community Edition)
Deepin 25 Preview: A Sleek Redesign with Major Under-the-Hood Changes
Deepin 25 changes direction
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
today's howtos
another batch, some a bit older
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: January 19th, 2025
The 223rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on January 19th, 2025.
today's howtos
only 4 more for now
Kernel and Graphics (Technical)
Linux mostly
Applications: dijo, Ecere SDK, and xcalc
Applications in review
Rhino Linux 2025.1 Brings Dynamic Workspaces, Hello Rhino App
The Ubuntu-based Rhino Linux 2025.1 rolls out dynamic workspaces
Our Gemini Capsule is Already Used a Lot [original]
all the same pages albeit in GemText format
Android Leftovers
Don't slack, just stack: How I tamed my growing Android widget obsession
Distrobox 1.8.1: NVIDIA Integration and Zsh Improvements
Distrobox 1.8.1, a containerized Linux environment, is a bug-fix release that includes fixes for the NVIDIA toolkit
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Review: CentOS 10 Stream
This project, CentOS Linux, was killed off and, in its place, Red Hat set up CentOS Stream
Is Manjaro ARM dead?
Did the Manjaro ARM project die and nobody noticed
today's howtos
many howtos for day's start
Open Hardware/Retro: Commodore 64, Raspberry Pi, and More
hardware picks
Kodi 21.2 "Omega" - Release
News from Kodi
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles