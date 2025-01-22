GNU/Linux and Free/Libre Software Leftovers

If you don’t already know, GIMP is an open-source digital image manipulation application that runs on virtually all platforms. And while it has existed since the 1990s, it never became the household name that it should have. This is because, as many parents have been told about their children, it has long been an “under achiever”.

Case in point: The GIMP team has just released version 3.0. To be more clear, they just released its “Release Candidate”, which is essentially a late beta. This is some 8 months later than was originally promised at the start of this year. The reason: Some of the developers caught colds. Yes, seriously.

Far worse is that as v3.0 is being birthed, it is now exactly 20 years since the release of their previous 2.0 version. I literally can not think of another application that has taken that long between releases. Granted, there have been numerous interim releases in between. Some that could have easily been dubbed 3.0, so some may reasonably argue “what’s in a name?” But as we make our way through this new version, we need to ask, should this have been the first full integer release in 20 years? And will it bother the frontrunners among the best photo-editing software offerings?