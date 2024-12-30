EasyOS 6.5.3

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 30, 2024



Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.5.3 The companion Daedalus-series has also reached 6.5.3:

If you are new to EasyOS, you will find the 6.5 announcement has useful extra information: [...]

Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.3 released A New Year present! If you are new to EasyOS, you might find it informative to read the 6.5 annoucement:

For newcomers, I recommend the Scarthgap-series, which has also just now reached version 6.5.3. Here is the Scarthgap 6.5

Here are the highlights of Daedalus 6.5.3 relative to the previous release 6.5.1.1: [...]