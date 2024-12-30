EasyOS 6.5.3
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Scarthgap-series version 6.5.3
The companion Daedalus-series has also reached 6.5.3:
- EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.3 released — December 28, 2024
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5.3 released
A New Year present!
If you are new to EasyOS, you might find it informative to read the 6.5 annoucement:
- EasyOS Daedalus-series version 6.5 released — December 03, 2024
If you are new to EasyOS, you will find the 6.5 announcement has useful extra information:
For newcomers, I recommend the Scarthgap-series, which has also just now reached version 6.5.3. Here is the Scarthgap 6.5
Here are the highlights of Daedalus 6.5.3 relative to the previous release 6.5.1.1: [...]