today's leftovers

Like many other folks, over holidays I like to read books, watch movies and tv shows, visit family, bake and eat too much food, drink too many good beers and ciders and meads, and catch up some on around the house projects.

Also, of course I like to catch up on my hacking on things. Often during the normal times I am busy at work and don't have the time or energy to play around with things, or just improve my home infrastructure ( queue up joke about the cobblers children never having new shoes).