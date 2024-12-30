today's leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
Slackware Family
Eric Hameleers ☛ Slackware Cloud Server Series, Episode 10: Workflow Management
For my Slackware Cloud Server series of articles, we are going to have a look at a system for workflow management, personal note taking and all kinds of other collaborative features.
Fedora Family / IBM
-
Kevin Fenzi: Holiday Hacking 2024
Like many other folks, over holidays I like to read books, watch movies and tv shows, visit family, bake and eat too much food, drink too many good beers and ciders and meads, and catch up some on around the house projects.
Also, of course I like to catch up on my hacking on things. Often during the normal times I am busy at work and don't have the time or energy to play around with things, or just improve my home infrastructure ( queue up joke about the cobblers children never having new shoes).
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Entrapment (Microsoft)
GNU ☛ GNU Guix: Adding a fully-bootstrapped Mono [Ed: Guix going the wrong way? As a reminder, Microsoft 'donated' Mono to distract from how it had bricked millions of GNU/Linux machines via UEFI 'secure' boot and the 'donation' was a Trojan horse to WINE.]
We used to have a Mono package. It was introduced on August 8 2016 by commit 763b3d50b6249b43fceda51445bbeb1f5f5fd7d0, at Mono version 4.4.1.0, but it was later discovered in April of 2022 that the release tarball that it was built from included prebuilt binaries. Further research revealed that these binaries were not optional.
Fake FSF (Microsoft-sponsored "FSFE")
Programming/Development
Perl / Raku
Perl ☛ 2024-12-26 [Older] Updated Wikis: Debian V 1.05, Mojolicious V 1.02, Perl 1.21
DuckDuckGo Donates $25,000 to The Perl and Raku Foundation
TPRF is dedicated to advancing the Perl and Raku programming languages through open-source development, community engagement, and outreach to ensure their ongoing growth, relevance, and accessibility. This support from DuckDuckGo will allow TPRF to continue to do things like fund core Perl development, fund grants for projects which are important to the community and otherwise to support the community where it can.
