posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



Quoting: Fedora Chooses Forgejo! – Fedora Community Blog —

After tracking the investigation for months, the Fedora Council had multiple meetings both on Matrix chat and in video conferences to ask questions about each forge and to improve our understanding of just how big this change will be. In one meeting, the council needed to refresh our requirements list to make sure we were asking for the right information at the end of the report. We had initially wanted no recommendation from the investigation team from the report, however as the work continued, it became necessary to change that to needing a recommendation. The investigation team could find no technical blockers to recommend one forge over another, both will require work. This brought about several conversations amongst council members as to whether they already had a preference for one option or the other. It was great conversation and it appeared that once again Forgejo was taking the lead on virtue of their open-source nature. Some of us on the council liked the well documented, and somewhat familiar option of GitLab, but when faced with the reality that sometime in the near future, Fedora may find itself needing to make changes to our git forge, and one option might require money we don’t have, or not allow the changes we might need to make, and we did not want to limit the project in any way. And so, Forgejo galloped on down to the finish line!

One pivotal conversation was with the ARC team lead, where they walked the council through a mapping of use cases. This included complexity estimates for the sysadmin and developer work needed to deploy either option.