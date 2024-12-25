3 reasons you get more viruses on Windows than on Mac or Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 25, 2024



Quoting: Why does Windows have more viruses —

Having a virus on your laptop or PC is always a headache to deal with, and while some viruses may be easy to find and remove, others can be deadly and might spell the end of your PC. Taking a few extra steps to ensure that your PC is secure should be the first priority of any PC user, regardless of what operating system you use.

While Windows devices are more prone to malware statistically, it does not mean that it is a worse operating system than Mac or Linux, but there are a few major reasons why you might hear more about viruses on Windows 11 than on other operating systems.