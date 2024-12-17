System76 Refreshes Their AMD-Powered Pangolin Linux Laptop with 2K Display

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 17, 2024



It’s been ten months since the AMD-only Pangolin laptop received an update, in February 2023, which added an AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics, a 144Hz Full HD display, DDR5 RAM options, and PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage.

The latest version of System76’s Pangolin laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 8945HS processor with 8 cores and 16 threads, as well as AMD Radeon 780M integrated graphics. The Linux notebook now also features a 16-inch 2K (2560×1600) matte-finish display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate, up to 96GB DDR5 5600 MHz RAM, and up to 16TB M.2 PCIe Gen 4 NVMe storage.

