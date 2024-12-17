today's leftovers

The GNOME.Asia Summit is the highlight of the year for the GNOME community in Asia, bringing together users, developers, leaders, governments, and businesses to discuss the present and future of GNOME technology. This year, I had the privilege of attending the summit hosted at Red Hat India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, from December 6 to December 8, 2024, as a hybrid event—welcoming both in-person attendees and virtual participants via the Big Blue Button platform.

With two distinct tracks, the event featured an incredible lineup of sessions and discussions. Here’s a glimpse into my personal highlights and takeaways from this remarkable gathering.