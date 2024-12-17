today's leftovers
GNU/Linux
Desktop Environments/WMs
GNOME Desktop/GTK
GNOME Asia 2024
The GNOME.Asia Summit is the highlight of the year for the GNOME community in Asia, bringing together users, developers, leaders, governments, and businesses to discuss the present and future of GNOME technology. This year, I had the privilege of attending the summit hosted at Red Hat India Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, from December 6 to December 8, 2024, as a hybrid event—welcoming both in-person attendees and virtual participants via the Big Blue Button platform.
With two distinct tracks, the event featured an incredible lineup of sessions and discussions. Here’s a glimpse into my personal highlights and takeaways from this remarkable gathering.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 870
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 870 for the week of December 8 – 14, 2024. The full version of this issue is available here.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG)
State of the Word 2024: Legacy, Innovation, and Community
On a memorable evening in Tokyo, State of the Word 2024 brought together WordPress enthusiasts from around the world—hundreds in person and millions more online. This event marked the first time State of the Word was hosted in Asia, reflecting the platform's growing global reach.
FSF
IDAD 2024 - Dec. 20: For freedom, against restriction
Eighteen years after the Defective by Design campaign's inception, we're still continuing the fight against Digital Restrictions Management (DRM), the practice of imposing technological restrictions that control what users can do with digital media -- and won't back down until we've won. For our eighteenth International Day Against DRM (IDAD), we're targeting an issue that thousands of computer users around the world will face, whether they know it yet or not. As Abusive Monopolist Microsoft has decided to end the life of Windows 10, one of everyone's least favorite nonfree software developers has mandated the use of a hardware TPM for those who want to downgrade to backdoored Windows 11, an unnecessary module that will send thousands (if not hundreds of thousands) of perfectly functioning machines to your local landfill, potentially setting back e-waste reduction efforts for years. This doesn't need to happen.
