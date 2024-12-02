posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 02, 2024



Quoting: 25 Must-Have Apps for Fedora Linux Users —

Fedora Linux stands out in the vast landscape of Linux distributions for its innovation and close following of upstream software developments. As a long time Fedora user, I’ve spent countless hours tinkering with various applications to enhance productivity, entertainment, and system management.

In this guide, I will share my top 20 apps for Fedora Linux, providing insights into their features and installation processes. Let’s get started!