osync is two way filesync script running on Bash.

File synchronization is bidirectional, and can be run manually, as scheduled task, or triggered on file changes in monitor mode. It is a command line tool rsync wrapper with a lot of additional features baked in.

osync is a stateful synchronizer. This means it’s agentless and doesn’t have to monitor files for changes. Instead, it compares replica file lists between two runs. A full run takes about 2 seconds on a local-local replication and about 7 seconds on a local-remote replication. Disabling some features file like attributes preservation and disk space checks may speed up execution. osync uses a initiator/target sync schema.

This is free and open source software.