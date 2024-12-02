Free and Open Source Software
osync - two way filesync script - LinuxLinks
osync is two way filesync script running on Bash.
File synchronization is bidirectional, and can be run manually, as scheduled task, or triggered on file changes in monitor mode. It is a command line tool rsync wrapper with a lot of additional features baked in.
osync is a stateful synchronizer. This means it’s agentless and doesn’t have to monitor files for changes. Instead, it compares replica file lists between two runs. A full run takes about 2 seconds on a local-local replication and about 7 seconds on a local-remote replication. Disabling some features file like attributes preservation and disk space checks may speed up execution. osync uses a initiator/target sync schema.
This is free and open source software.
cpy-cli - command-line utility to copy files - LinuxLinks
cpy-cli is command-line software to copy files.
Example usage:
Copy all .png files in src folder into dist except src/goat.png $ cpy 'src/*.png' '!src/goat.png' dist
Copy all files inside src folder into dist and preserve path structure $ cpy . '../dist/' --cwd=src
Copy all .png files in the src folder to dist and prefix the image filenames $ cpy 'src/*.png' dist --cwd=src --rename=hi-{{basename}}
This is free and open source software.