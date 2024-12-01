posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: 9 Projects Ideas to Get into DIY Mode With Raspberry Pi Pico —

The Raspberry Pi Pico is a tiny yet powerful microcontroller unit (MCU) that has quickly become a favorite for hobbyists and tinkerers.

Based on the RP2040 chip, it’s packed with features like GPIO pins, I2C, SPI, UART interfaces, and programmable I/O.

Whether you’re a seasoned DIYer or a beginner, the Pico is a gateway to countless creative projects.

In this article, we’ll explore various projects that demonstrate the Pico’s capabilities.