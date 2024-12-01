posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: 7-Zip 24.09 File Archiver Enhances LZMA Compression —

7-Zip, the open-source favorite of countless users for file compression and extraction, just released version 24.09. This new update brings several enhancements that will make a difference, especially for those who often rely on efficient compression, improved file handling, and security features.

One of the key changes in the new version involves increased default dictionary sizes for the LZMA and LZMA2 compression methods. The larger the dictionary, the better the compression—at least for larger files—so users will notice improved performance for certain compression levels. Here’s a quick look at the updated values...