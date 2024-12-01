Latest From CISA and Windows TCO
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] CISA and Partners Release Update to BianLian Ransomware Cybersecurity Advisory
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] Apple Releases Security Updates for Multiple Products
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-25 [Older] CISA Adds One Known Exploited Vulnerability to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] CISA Adds Three Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] CISA Releases Insights from Red Team Assessment of a U.S. Critical Infrastructure Sector Organization
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] CISA Releases Seven Industrial Control Systems Advisories
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] Automated Logic WebCTRL Premium Server
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] OSCAT Basic Library
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] Schneider Electric Modicon M340, MC80, and Momentum Unity M1E
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] Schneider Electric Modicon M340, MC80, and Momentum Unity M1E
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] Schneider Electric EcoStruxure IT Gateway
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] Schneider Electric PowerLogic PM5300 Series
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-21 [Older] mySCADA myPRO Manager
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] 2024 CWE Top 25 Most Dangerous Software Weaknesses
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] CISA Adds Two Known Exploited Vulnerabilities to Catalog
-
CISA ☛ 2024-11-20 [Older] USDA Releases Success Story Detailing the Implementation of Phishing-Resistant Multi-Factor Authentication
-
Windows TCO
-
The Register UK ☛ RansomHub holds Bologna FC to ransom amid alleged attack
Italian professional football club Bologna FC is allegedly a recent victim of the RansomHub cybercrime gang, according to the group's dark web postings.
The ransomware crims responsible for attacks on organizations including Planned Parenthood and Christie's – the same crew thought to have picked up LockBit's top talent post-disruption – posted an extensive collection of data it claims came from Bologna's systems.
-