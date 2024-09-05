Standards/Consortia Leftovers

Precision timekeeping is the core innovation that enabled the rise of global navigation satellite systems (GNSS), a category that includes the US’s GPS, China’s BeiDou, Russia’s GLONASS, and Europe’s Galileo constellations. Satellites in these networks carry atomic clocks that resolve time within a few billionths of a second. Positions on Earth are calculated based on the transit times of satellite signals to ground receivers; a time measurement that is off by just one nanosecond produces a distance error of 30 centimeters. For this reason, high temporal accuracy is fundamental to accurate geolocation services provided by GNSS, and it will also be key to any future analogs on the moon.

There’s a catch, however: Clocks tick slightly faster on the moon than they do on Earth. The difference is a consequence of general relativity, which shows that the flow of time is slowed by massive objects. The moon is less massive than Earth, thus atomic clocks on its surface tick faster.