Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, Fairphone, and More
Hackaday ☛ 3D Printering: Switch And Klip(per)
Last time I tried to convince you that, if you haven’t already, you should try running your 3D printer with Klipper. There are several ways to actually make it work. The first thing you need is something to run the Klipper host. Most people use a Raspberry Pi and if you already have one that runs OctoPrint, for example, you might well use it. Just tuck your SD card away in case you give up and install a fresh Linux system on a new card.
Hackaday ☛ The Worsening Raspberry Pi RP2350 E9 Erratum Situation
There’s currently a significant amount of confusion around the full extent of the GPIO hardware issue in the Raspberry Pi RP2350 microcontroller, with [Ian] over at [Dangerous Prototypes] of Bus Pirate fame mentioning that deliveries of the RP2350-based Bus Pirate 5XL and 6 have been put on hold while the issue is further being investigated. Recorded in the MCU’s datasheet as erratum RP2350-E9, it was originally reported as only being related to the use of internal pull-downs, but [Ian] has since demonstrated in the primary issue ticket on GitHub that the same soft latching behavior on GPIO pins occurs also without pull-downs enabled.
Linux Gizmos ☛ Minisforum UM760 Slim Offers Dual M.2 PCIe 4.0 Slots and DDR5 Memory Support
The Minisforum UM760 Slim is a compact mini PC designed for a variety of computing needs. It features a silent cooling system and is built around the AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS processor, paired with an AMD Radeon 760M GPU, providing a balance of performance and power efficiency.
How much RAM does your smartphone need?
Did you know the classic Nokia 3310 had just 1 kilobyte of onboard memory? If we told you back then that a mobile phone could boast over 24 million times that amount today, you would have laughed us out of the building.