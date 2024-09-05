Programming Leftovers
Arun Raghavan ☛ GStreamer and WebRTC HTTP signalling – Arun Raghavan
Or put more simply, if you want call someone on the web, WebRTC tells you how you can transfer audio, video and data, but it leaves out the bit about how you make the call itself: how do you locate the person you’re calling, let them know you’d like to call them, and a few following steps before you can see and talk to each other.
Sandor Dargo ☛ Structs and constructors
Today, we are going to talk about when and why structs should have constructors if they should have them at all. We are also going to see once again that generic best practices and best practices to reduce binary size do not always go hand in hand.
Chris Wellons ☛ Giving C++ std::regex a C makeover
Suppose you’re working in C using one of the major toolchains — that is, it’s mainly a C++ implementation — and you need regular expressions. You could integrate a library, but there’s a regex implementation in the C++ standard library included with your compiler, just within reach. As a resourceful engineer, using an asset already in hand seems prudent. But it’s a C++ interface, and you’re using C instead of C++ for a reason, perhaps to avoid dealing with C++. Have no worries. This article is about wrapping std::regex in a tidy C interface which not only hides all the C++ machinery, but utterly tames it. It’s not so much practical as a potpourri of interesting techniques.
Jeff Triplett ☛ 🚫 Stop scheduling security updates and deprecating major features over holidays - Jeff Triplett's Micro.blog
I know people outside the US 🙄 at this, but please stop releasing major security updates and backward incompatible changes over major US, international, and religious holidays.
Loris Cro ☛ Zig Day
If you're trying to learn Zig in 2024, one key ingredient is still interacting with the Zig community. More docs, blog posts, videos about Zig are getting released over time, but in my opinion direct collaboration is still the most effective way to dispel unknown unknowns, get unblocked when you're stuck, and improve your overall coding style by adopting new patterns as they get discovered by other members of the community.
When it comes to interacting socially, meetups are a staple event for software engineers, but in this blog post I'd like to present a different event format that I believe is a much more effective at knowledge-sharing, at least for communities with a "Zig vibe".
Buttondown LLC ☛ Thoughts on "The Future of TLA+"
Last week Leslie Lamport posted The Future of TLA+, saying "the future of TLA+ is in the hands of the TLA+ foundation". Lamport released TLA+ in 1999 and shepherded its development for the past 25 years. Transferring ownership of TLA+ to the official foundation has been in the works for a while now, and now it's time.
In the document, Lamport also talks about some of his hopes for how the foundation will think about evolving TLA+. He gives three possible costs of any change: [...]
Jim Nielsen ☛ Sanding UI
One of the ways I like to do development is to build something, click around a ton, make tweaks, click around more, more tweaks, more clicks, etc., until I finally consider it done.
The clicking around a ton is the important part. If it’s a page transition, that means going back and forth a ton. Click, back button. Click, right-click context menu, “Back”. Click, in-app navigation to go back (if there is one). Click, keyboard shortcut to go back. Over and over and over. You get the idea.
It’s kind of a QA tactic in a sense, just click around and try to break stuff. But I like to think of it as being more akin to woodworking. You have a plank of wood and you run it through the belt sander to get all the big, coarse stuff smoothed down. Then you pull out the hand sander, sand a spot, run your hand over it, feel for splinters, sand it some more, over and over until you’re satisfied with the result.
R
Rlang ☛ Why I’m Switching to PolarsI recently decided to switch from Pandas to Polars for my Python projects that use dataframes.
Rlang ☛ R-Change Number of Bins in Histogram
R-Change Number of Bins in Histogram, the default number of bins is determined by Sturges’ Rule.
Rlang ☛ Creating a Histogram of Two Variables in R
Rlang ☛ Harness the Full Potential of Case-Insensitive Searches with grep() in R
The grep() function in R is a powerful tool for searching and matching patterns within text data.
Rlang ☛ How to Specify Histogram Breaks in R
By default, the hist() function uses Sturges’ Rule to determine the optimal number of bins based on the number of observations in the dataset.
However, you can override this default behavior by specifying the breaks argument.
Dirk Eddelbuettel ☛ Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppCNPy 0.2.13 on CRAN: Micro Bugfix
Another (again somewhat minor) maintenance release of the RcppCNPy
A change in the most recent Rcpp appears to cause
voidfunctions wrapper via Rcpp Modules to return
NULL, as opposed to being silent. That tickles discrepancy between the current output and the saved (reference) output of one test file, leading CRAN to display a NOTE which we were asked to take care of. Done here in this release—and now that we know we will also look into restoring the prior Rcpp behaviour. Other small changes involved standard maintenance for continuous integration and updates to files README.md and DESCRIPTION. More details are below.
Shell/Bash/Zsh/Ksh
-
HowTo Geek ☛ Supercharge Your Command Prompt with Zsh and Oh My Zsh
Unlock the full power of your Linux or macOS terminal with Zsh and Oh My Zsh, letting you transform your command line with smart autocompletion, customizable themes, and powerful plugins. Boost productivity and streamline your workflow with this dynamic duo.
