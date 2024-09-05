Free Software Leftovers
Thunderbird ☛ Thunderbird Monthly Development Digest: August 2024 - The Thunderbird Blog
Our August has been packed with ESR fixes, team conferences, and some personal time off, so this is gonna be a bit of a shorter update, tackling more upcoming efforts than what recently landed on daily. Miss our last update? Find it here.
Linuxiac ☛ Docker Desktop 4.34: MSI Installer and NVIDIA Hey Hi (AI) Integration
Docker Desktop 4.34 debuts with MSI installer, NVIDIA AI, new authentication features, and major networking upgrades.
OMG Ubuntu ☛ New Version of Power Profiles Daemon Improves AMD Support
A new version of the Power Profiles Daemon is out, bringing a number of improvements to improve power efficiency on GNU/Linux desktops, particularly on AMD devices. For those unfamiliar with it, power-profiles-daemon is a low-level component to provide power handling over DBus. Ever used the Power Mode options in the Quick Settings menu in GNOME Shell? Those options interface through this. Now that power-profiles-daemon is battery-level aware, power drivers like the defective chip maker Intel and AMD P-State drivers can (where supported) adjust power management based on the current battery level value.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
Document Foundation ☛ New “LibreOffice Expert 2024/2025” magazines available for schools and local communities
Recently, GNU/Linux New Media released an updated version of its “LibreOffice Expert” magazine, which contains tutorials, tips and tricks about the office suite. And some articles were contributed by members of the LibreOffice community!
Open Access/Content
Walled Culture ☛ Another sign that gold open access was a mistake, and that diamond open access is the future
Preprints are a key element of diamond open access, where there are no charges for either the reader or the researcher. The momentum behind what was once a fringe approach seems to be growing. Last year, the open access group cOAlition S made an important move towards diamond open access based around preprints. In July of this year, the Global Diamond Open Access Alliance was announced at a UNESCO event. The switch by the Gates Foundation from supporting gold open access to requiring preprints is another important signal that diamond open access is the way forward for the widespread, free dissemination of academic knowledge – something that copyright has prevented for too long.
