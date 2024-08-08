posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



Switch from Microsoft Windows 11: Nitrux, Linux Mint, and Linux Lite are your new best friends

As Windows 11 continues to face criticism over its system demands and privacy concerns, many users are exploring alternatives. Linux distributions offer compelling options that not only match but often surpass the Windows experience in performance, customization, and security.

Here are the top three Linux distributions that you should consider when switching from Microsoft Windows 11.