posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 08, 2024



Quoting: Join us in saying goodbye to our beloved office on August 16! —

After August 31st, we will no longer be residing at our office on 51 Franklin Street. There were many factors that lead to this decision, and while some of them were out of our control, we're very excited for this new chapter in the FSF. We are confident that shifting to a remote working model will strengthen the FSF and empower us to continue advocating for user freedom long into the future. But first we must say goodbye to our office, and we'd love for you to join us.

For the final time, we will open the office to everyone who would like to visit the office one last time on Friday, August 16th from 6:00 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. for our move-out party. While we're spending time together and saying farewell to our office, we will have our GNU Press shop open for you to get any FSF merch that you've had your eye on, but haven't quite made the leap to purchase, and we will also be running a donation-based garage sale. We have a variety of furniture (including desks, chairs, and a conference table) and other office odds and ends that we'd like to go to the community. Everything that we have up for grabs will be priced as "pay what you want." If you've been looking to sustainably add something new to your office, definitely swing by to see if anything from our office might be a good fit for yours!

If you haven't visited our office in Boston, or it's been a little while, check out our guide on getting to the FSF office.