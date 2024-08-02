Software: FOSS Weekly, GNU Health, and More
-
Forbes ☛ 2 Awesome Welcome Apps Improving The New GNU/Linux User Experience
Meet the helpful welcome apps greeting new GNU/Linux users with guided tours, snappy software installs, and instant customization. backdoored Windows could learn a lot from them.
-
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.31: Mint 22 Review, Vanilla OS 2, Fun with GNU/Linux Commands and More
Mint 22 is rocking the Linux-verse
-
GNU ☛ health @ Savannah: GNU Health Hospital Management patchset 4.4.1 released
Dear community
GNU Health Hospital Management 4.4.1 has been released!
NOTE: Patchsets are applied on previously installed systems only. For new, fresh installations, download and install the whole tarball (ie, gnuhealth-4.4.1.tar.gz) You can do automatic updates on the GNU Health HMIS kernel and modules using the GNU Health control center program.
-
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: July GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali: Nineteen new GNU releases!
-
Barry Kauler ☛ gImageReader native app in EasyOS
I posted a couple of days ago, progress toward compiling gImageReader optical character recognition GUI app:
- Attempting compile gImageReader in OE — July 30, 2024
-
Junichi Uekawa: I've tried Android Element app for matrix first time during Debconf.
I've tried Android Element app for matrix first time during Debconf. It feels good. For me it's a better IRC.
-
Chrome
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ 3 New Hey Hi (AI) Features Rolling out to Chrome Users on Linux
Google has announced a clutch of new AI-powered features have begun rolling out to users of Chrome on Windows, macOS, and —for once!— Linux. Chrome’s Vice President Parisa Tabriz unveiled the trio of Hey Hi (AI) features, which are all powered by the latest Surveillance Giant Google Gemini Hey Hi (AI) models, on The Keyword blog today, saying: – We’re making it even easier to search what you see with the power of Surveillance Giant Google Lens, compare products across multiple tabs and rediscover sites from your browser history, whether you’re at home or at work.
-
Compiled a couple more dependent packages; libpodofo and libzip. Have now succeeded in compiling gImageReader.