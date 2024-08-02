Red Hat Leftovers
-
Red Hat ☛ Open source Hey Hi (AI) coding assistance with the Granite models
As developers, we're always looking for ways to be more productive and write higher-quality code. While tools like GitHub Copilot have gained popularity as Hey Hi (AI) pair programmers, the downside is they run on closed models and you might have to pay a subscription to use them. Imagine instead being able to use state-of-the-art free Hey Hi (AI) coding assistants right on your local machine using powerful open source models, with auto-completions and confidence that your data stays private!
-
Red Hat ☛ TrustyAI Detoxify: Guardrailing LLMs during training
Detoxifying or preventing toxic content generation from large language models (LLMs) is challenging. Data used to train these models is usually scraped from the internet which often contains toxic content. Without proper guardrails, a model can learn undesirable properties and in turn, generate toxic text. Removing toxic samples from training data can be expensive as it usually requires data annotators to manually identify samples that align with human values. Inherent bias in the annotators themselves can also affect the data labeling process in a negative way. By using the open source project TrustyAI Detoxify in conjunction with Hugging Face's SFTTrainer (Supervised Fine-Tuning Trainer) on Red Hat OpenShift AI, we can help lower the costs of detoxifying LLMs during training.
In this article, we will provide step-by-step guidance on how you can use these open source technologies to detoxify a model.
-
Ask Noah Show 399
This week Dan Noal Director, Product Management at Red Hat for In Vehicle OS joins us to tell you why your car needs and operating system, and why Red Hat is ready to meet that need. Chris Wright the CTO of Red Hat joins the program to discuss Red Hat's strategy for AI.
-
How Kubernetes and Containers Will Protect — and be Protected by — AI
As companies expand their use of predictive and generative AI in building new applications and services, the security of the underlying data becomes increasingly important — and challenging. Container-focused technologies — including Kubernetes for container orchestration — will be increasingly important tools in protecting the integrity, privacy and sovereignty of the data used to fuel organizations’ AI-based initiatives. At the same time, AI will boost organizations’ ability to optimize the Kubernetes platform for running and protecting containerized workloads.
-
Electronic Design ☛ Delivering the OS for Software-Defined Vehicles
Red Hat, part of IBM, is well known for its Red Hat Enterprise Linux. The company has made significant contributions to open source, and its Linux operating system also targets software-defined vehicles (SDVs). I talked with Francis Chow, Vice President and General Manager for In-Vehicle Operating System and Edge at Red Hat, about SDV challenges and Red Hat’s offerings.
-
Red Hat ☛ Minimize downtime when migrating from VMware to OpenShift Virtualization
According to Gartner, despite the growing trend towards cloud migration and container adoption, a significant portion of datacenter x86 workloads will remain hypervisor-based virtualization through 2027, albeit reduced from previous years. See this e-book for more information on this topic. Managing a hybrid infrastructure that includes both hypervisor-based virtual machines and Kubernetes clusters can be a daunting task.
For platform teams, the challenge lies in efficiently managing diverse environments while optimizing existing investments. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization offers a compelling solution by allowing organizations to run both virtual machines (VMs) and containers on a single, unified platform. This enables them to have a platform that addresses their current needs while also preparing them for future modernization and change all while enhancing the operational efficiency.