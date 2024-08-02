PostgreSQL News: postgres-contrib.org, PGConf NYC 2024, pg_ivm 1.9, CloudNativePG 1.23.3 and 1.22.5

IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.9.

Changes since the v1.8 release include:

Add support for PostgreSQL 17 (Yugo Nagata, Takuma Hoshiai, reshke)

This contains the following changes:

Change functions to use a safe search_path during maintenance operations when used with PostgreSQL 17

This prevents maintenance operations (automatic maintenance of IMMVs and refresh_immv) from performing unsafe access. Functions used by IMMVs that need to reference non-default schemas must specify a search path during function creation.

refresh_immv can be executed by users with the MAINTAIN privilege when used with PostgreSQL 17