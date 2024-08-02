PostgreSQL News: postgres-contrib.org, PGConf NYC 2024, pg_ivm 1.9, CloudNativePG 1.23.3 and 1.22.5
-
PostgreSQL ☛ Announcing postgres-contrib.org | Contributions to PostgreSQL
We are pleased to announce postgres-contrib.org, a new website started in July 2024 by members of the PostgreSQL community, highlighting contributions to the project by the amazing people standing behind it.
Many contributions to and for the PostgreSQL Project happen outside of writing code.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ PGConf NYC 2024 Schedule Announced!
PGConf NYC 2024 (September 30 - October 2, 2024, New York City) is packed with user stories and best practices for how to use PostgreSQL. Join us in New York City and connect with other developers, DBAs, administrators, decisions makers, and contributors to the open source PostgreSQL community! We're expecting to sell out - we're not just saying that - so please register today to secure your spot!
-
PostgreSQL ☛ pg_ivm 1.9 released
IVM Development Group is pleased to announce the release of pg_ivm 1.9.
Changes since the v1.8 release include:
Add support for PostgreSQL 17 (Yugo Nagata, Takuma Hoshiai, reshke)
This contains the following changes:
Change functions to use a safe search_path during maintenance operations when used with PostgreSQL 17
This prevents maintenance operations (automatic maintenance of IMMVs and refresh_immv) from performing unsafe access. Functions used by IMMVs that need to reference non-default schemas must specify a search path during function creation.
refresh_immv can be executed by users with the MAINTAIN privilege when used with PostgreSQL 17
-
Medevel ☛ 13 Open-source PostgreSQL Next.js Starters and Boilerplate (Vercel and Docker-based PostgreSQL)
Next.js, a popular React framework developed by Vercel, stands out for its powerful features and developer-friendly environment, making it a top choice for building modern web applications.
-
PostgreSQL ☛ CloudNativePG 1.23.3 and 1.22.5 Released!
We are delighted to announce the latest updates for the CloudNativePG Operator, now available for versions 1.23 and 1.22.
Patch releases 1.23.3 and 1.22.5 bring essential bug fixes and enhancements to ensure greater stability and resilience for your systems.
Important Notice: Version 1.22 has now reached End-of-Life (EOL). The 1.22.5 release is the final update for this version.
Upgrade Now: We strongly recommend updating your operator to take advantage of these improvements and ensure your system remains robust.