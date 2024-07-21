Introduction to Omakub, a Curated Ubuntu Environment by DHH

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 21, 2024



Although it sounds like a Genesis album from the 1980s, Omakub is actually a heavily curated Ubuntu environment. Its creator David Heinemeier Hansson (DHH) describes Omakub as turning “a fresh Ubuntu installation into a fully-configured, beautiful, and modern web development system by running a single command.” DHH adds that the name is a portmanteau of “Omakase Ubuntu” (Omakase is a Japanese phrase commonly used in restaurants, meaning ‘I leave it up to you’).

A very familiar problem to all software corporations is how to set up their work laptops. Ensuring that every machine that your employees have (whether marketing staff or developers) looks similar, or at least carries the required tools and configurations, is a hard skill. Not being prepared for rapid onboarding can slow down agile projects more than anything else. Behind the “bring your own device” fad was a squirrel’s nest of network protections, policy software, and update emails from a busy IT department. The current CrowdStrike problem is a result of trying to make different machines outwardly safer when connected up.

