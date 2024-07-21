Our Threat Hunting team uncovered a Linux variant of the Play ransomware that only encrypts files when running in a VMWare ESXi environment. First detected in June 2022, the Play ransomware group became notable for its double-extortion tactic, evasion techniques, custom-built tools, and substantial impact on various organizations in Latin America.

This is the first time that we’ve observed Play ransomware targeting ESXi environments. This development suggests that the group could be broadening its attacks across the Linux platform, leading to an expanded victim pool and more successful ransom negotiations.

VMWare ESXi environments are commonly used by businesses to run multiple virtual machines (VMs). They often host critical applications and data, and normally include integrated backup solutions. Compromising them can significantly disrupt business operations and even encrypt backups, which further reduces the victim’s capability to recover data.