Best Free and Open Source Software
-
19 Best Free and Open Source Wallpaper Setters - LinuxLinks
Do you find your Linux desktop background rather mundane but have problems in finding attractive wallpapers?
That’s where automatic wallpaper changes can help. And many wallpaper tools access online sources which make it easy to liven up your desktop. They can find and download awesome wallpapers and change them periodically. Some wallpaper tools even support live wallpapers.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. All of the tools are free and open source goodness.
-
Best Free and Open Source Alternatives to Corel PDF Fusion - LinuxLinks
Corel PDF Fusion is billed as an all-in-one PDF creator that lets you assemble, edit and create PDFs.
PDF Fusion is proprietary software and is not available for Linux. We recommend the best free and open source alternatives for Linux. Note, the software featured below each provide some of the functionality offered.
-
Hydra - fast network logon cracker - LinuxLinks
Hydra is a parallelized login cracker which supports numerous protocols to attack. This tool is a proof of concept code, to give researchers and security consultants the possibility to show how easy it would be to gain unauthorized access from remote to a system.
New modules are easy to add. Beside that, it is flexible and very fast.
This is free and open source software.
-
Heatseeker - general-purpose fuzzy selector - LinuxLinks
Heatseeker is a rewrite of Selecta, a general-purpose fuzzy selector.
The purpose of the rewrite is to combine the simplicity and generality of Selecta with the speed and portability of native code.
This is free and open source software.
-
Alternatives to popular CLI tools: rename - LinuxLinks
The software featured here is free and open source. All tools provide a command-line interface (CLI) unless otherwise stated. Are we missing any open source alternatives to rename? Please share.
-
git-bug - distributed offline-first bug tracker - LinuxLinks
git-bug is a distributed, offline-first bug tracker embedded in git, with bridges to other bug trackers.
It offers an interactive terminal UI as well as a rich Web UI.
This is free and open source software.