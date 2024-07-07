Best Free and Open Source Software

Do you find your Linux desktop background rather mundane but have problems in finding attractive wallpapers?

That’s where automatic wallpaper changes can help. And many wallpaper tools access online sources which make it easy to liven up your desktop. They can find and download awesome wallpapers and change them periodically. Some wallpaper tools even support live wallpapers.

Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. All of the tools are free and open source goodness.