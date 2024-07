posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 07, 2024



Quoting: Venue maps in Kongress —

With Akademy 2024 hosted in a venue with OSM indoor mapping, what happens if we put KDE’s conference companion app Kongress and Itinerary’s train station indoor map view together?

Out of the box we get a multi-floor map, which is already an improvement compared to just showing building outlines on a conventional (outdoor) map. Visually it’s still far off from handmade conference venue maps though.