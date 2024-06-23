Intel Slips Battlemage Support And Power-Saving Features Into Linux 6.11

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 23, 2024,

updated Jun 23, 2024



"The year of the Linux desktop" is a long-standing meme among PC enthusiasts, but thanks to controversial decisions by Microsoft, continual development effort from Linux lovers, and the massive success of Valve's Steam Deck, Linux is seeing greater adoption than ever among consumer PC users.

[...]

Yes, indeed—contrary to reports from certain circles, Arc is not canceled, and Battlemage is very real. That's the codename for Intel's second-generation Arc discrete graphics based on the very same Xe2 architecture that will power Lunar Lake in a few weeks. Where the original Xe architecture was forked into many variants for different market segments, Intel has told us that Xe2 is going to be applied universally, meaning that the Xe2 GPU in Lunar Lake will simply be a smaller form of what gets sold as Battlemage.

