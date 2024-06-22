]Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ Great moments in nightlife data visualization
When, years ago, I thought: "I wanna put bands on stage!" I might have predicted that an enormous part of my attention would end up being taken up by plumbing. What I did not predict that when the monkey paw curled, I would spend the rest of my life writing bespoke business systems and accounting software.
-
Flamed Fury ☛ Automate 301 Redirects In 11ty
And that’s all you need to do. You don’t need those platforms to do cool things like this. Too easy!
-
Web Browsers/Web Servers
-
Michał Sapka ☛ Looking for a new web browser
Firefox was the alternative. It was the good browser, developed by a great organization.
But this also changed. Mozilla is not the good guy anymore. The organization seems rotten to the core. They are investing in AI, and just recently they even bought an ad broker. All this wile their CEO pay skyrockets.
-
Mozilla
-
University of Toronto ☛ Where Thunderbird seems to get your default browser from on Linux
After some investigation, I now know where Thunderbird was getting this information from and why it wound up on Chrome, although I don't know what changed so that this started happening recently. A critical source for my journey was Kevin Locke's Changing the Default Browser in Thunderbird on Linux, originally written in 2012, revised in 2018, and still applicable today, almost six years later.
-
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family