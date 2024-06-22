BSD: Building rbenv on OpenBSD 7.5 and FreeBSD Day Interview with Beastie
-
Brad Taunt ☛ Building rbenv on OpenBSD 7.5
I use Ruby (specifically with Jekyll) for a lot of my clubs/projects while using my personal laptop (X220 ThinkPad) which is runs OpenBSD. Since I recently upgraded to OpenBSD 7.5 I thought it could be helpful for others if I shared my process of building and using rbenv to install different Ruby versions.
-
FreeBSD ☛ FreeBSD Day Interview with Beastie, the BSD Daemon
Kim McMahon: Tell us how you got the job as BSD mascot, Beastie.