Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
Doug Brown ☛ Upgrading my Chumby 8 kernel part 11: SD/CF card reader
As my Chumby 8 kernel upgrade project neared the finish line (read parts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10 first if you want), I noticed something subtly annoying. The built-in SD/CF card reader was allocating its own dummy block device (/dev/sda) even if no cards were inserted.
Arduino ☛ Can this tiny lawn mower robot cut it in the real world?
To keep this prototype simple and affordable, Bartnik decided not to bother with any kind of mapping, pathfinding, object avoidance, or perimeter detection capabilities. It has no autonomous navigation features and instead the user must control the robot themselves. But sitting on a chair in the shade is still a lot better than pushing around a heavy lawn mower. Though the robot is only about the size of a dinner plate, so mowing an entire lawn will take a while.
Arduino ☛ Axiom is Arduino’s newest Gold Integration Partner!
Digital manufacturing consultancy and solutions provider, Axiom Manufacturing Systems, based in the United States, has recently joined our System Integrators Partnership Program.
[Repeat] Ruben Schade ☛ The CP/M Card and Gold Card for the Apple II
This year I fell down the rabbit hole of researching Z80 cards for the Apple II, including the SPAOE clone of Microsoft’s Softcard. These cards added a Zilog Z80 CPU to your 6502-based Apple II, permitting the operation of CP/M.
Hackaday ☛ Tiny Tapeout 4: A PWM Clone Of Covox Speech Thing
Tiny Tapout is an interesting project, leveraging the power of cloud computing and collaborative purchasing to make the mysterious art of IC design more accessible for hardware hackers. [Yeo Kheng Meng] is one such hacker, and they have produced their very first custom IC for use with their retrocomputing efforts. As they lament, they left it a little late for the shuttle run submission deadline, so they came up with a very simple project with the equivalent behaviour of the Covox Speech Thing, which is just a basic R-2R ladder DAC hanging from a PC parallel port.
Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #471 - A watershed moment for Raspberry Pi
We’re proud to announce that Raspberry Pi has listed on the London Stock Exchange Howdy, Did you catch the news of our IPO last week? Raspberry Pi has listed on the London Stock Exchange, as Raspberry Pi Holdings plc. It's a huge step that will enable us to build more of the products you love, faster, and the money raised by the Raspberry Pi Foundation will help it to give even more young people around the world the chance to discover computing.
Hackaday ☛ Vintage Hacks For Dot Matrix Printers In China
In an excerpt from his book The Chinese Computer: A Global History of the Information Age, [Thomas Mullaney] explains how 1980s computer tech — at least the stuff that was developed in the West — was stubbornly rooted in the Latin alphabet. After all, ASCII was king, and with 60,000 symbols, Chinese was decidedly difficult to shoehorn into 8 bits. Unicode was years in the future so, of course, ingenious hackers did what they do best: hack!